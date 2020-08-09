QUINCY - Quincy University has announced its spring 2020 graduates and there are several from the area on the list.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Quincy University has postponed its Spring 2020 Commencement ceremony to Saturday, September 5, 2020. The ceremony will be held outside at QU Stadium (weather depending), and split into three separate ceremonies to meet CDC and Health Department guidelines and social distancing. The 2020 graduating class is comprised of 209 undergraduates with an additional 21 graduate degree recipients.

This is a list of area spring graduates at Quincy University:

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, MAJOR(S)

Alton, IL

Victoria Hays, BS, Accounting

Keenan Stegall, BS, Exercise Science-Pre Phys Therapy



Bethalto, IL

Samantha Harshbarger, BS, Human Services



Glen Carbon, IL

Cole Cimarolli, BA, Political Science (Pre-Law)



Godfrey, IL

Marta Caballero García, BS, Exercise Sc-Human Performance



Jerseyville, IL

Abigail Tonsor, BSN, Nursing

