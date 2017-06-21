ST. LOUIS, MO - Fontbonne University awarded degrees and honors at its May commencement ceremony, held Monday, May 8, 2017, at Chaifetz Arena. James D. White, M.B.A. '96, retired president of Jamba Inc., served as speaker.

White earned a Master of Business Administration from Fontbonne in 1996. For six years, he served as president, chairman and CEO of Jamba, Inc., parent company to more than 850 Jamba Juice stores in 42 states and more than 11 international markets. Prior to joining Jamba, Inc., Mr. White's successful business career included roles as senior vice president for consumer brands at Safeway, Inc., and senior vice president for business development-North America with The Gillette Company. From 1987 to 2002 he advanced through the management ranks at Ralston Purina, beginning in sales management and concluding as vice president for its customer interface group.

"We are extremely proud of the class of 2017, and we are honored to have Mr. White deliver his message of community and collaboration to them," said Dr. J. Michael Pressimone, Fontbonne University president. "This is a landmark occasion in our students' lives, and his inspiring words will encourage them to continue living the Fontbonne mission to 'think critically, act ethically and serve responsibly' long after graduation."

The following area students were honored at the ceremony:

Alton

Gwen Sabo, Master of Science

Wood River

Renae Kenny, Master of Science

Fontbonne University is a Catholic coeducational institution of higher education offering undergraduate and graduate degrees in the liberal arts and professional studies, as well as evening and online programs for working adults. Fontbonne was founded in 1923 and is sponsored by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet. To learn more, visit www.fontbonne.edu.

