Area Students Earn Spot On Drury University Fall 2023 Dean's List
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Earning a spot on Drury University's Dean's List is a significant accomplishment. The recognition means a student earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury, a top Midwestern university, according to US News & World Report and The Princeton Review.
In the fall semester, the following student(s) made the day school Dean's list:
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, HIGH SCHOOL
East Alton, IL
Hannah Ritter, Metro East Lutheran HS
Edwardsville, IL
Max Conrey, Edwardsville Senior HS
Tyler Frolik, Edwardsville Senior HS
Godfrey, IL
Wes Laaker, Alton High School
Established in 1873, Drury University stands as the first higher education institution in Springfield, MO. A private, church-related institution, Drury exemplifies a strong spirit of community passionate about student success. Noteworthy is Drury's innovative academic approach, known as Drury Fusion, which sets students apart by giving them a powerful advantage in acquiring exceptional outcomes by fusing together professional credentials and life aspirations. Learn more: www.drury.edu/fusion.
