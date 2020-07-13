KANSAS, Mo. - Glen Carbon's Lindsey Busch and Tyler Stamer and Granite City's Matthew Burton earned degrees at Rockhurst University at the end of the spring 2020 semester.

The graduates will be celebrated during a commencement ceremony in Kansas City, Missouri, rescheduled to the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is a full list of the area students, their majors and if they achieved honors:

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, HONORS (if listed)

Glen Carbon, IL

Lindsey Busch, Master Science Comm Sci Disord

Tyler Stamer, Bachelor Science in Bus Admn, Magna Cum Laude



Granite City, IL

Matthew Burton, Doctor of Physical Therapy

About Rockhurst University

Rockhurst University is one of 27 Catholic, Jesuit universities in the United States. It seeks to challenge students while providing a supportive environment for intellectual and personal growth. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Rockhurst among the top Midwest Regional Universities. Rockhurst has held the community engagement classification from the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching since 2010. Learn more at www.rockhurst.edu

