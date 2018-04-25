MONDAY

BASEBALL

ALTON 4, MOUNT VERNON 3: Alton scored three times in the second and once in the fourth; the fourth-inning run proved important at the Redbirds defeated Mount Vernon 4-3 Monday afternoon at Busch Stadium to run their record to 8-9 on the year.

Mikey Hampton scored what proved to be the winning run on a bases-loaded walk in the fourth; he was 2-for-4 with the run scored for the game. Riley Phillips went 2-for-2 with a triple, RBI and run scored for the Redbirds, while Simon Ngyuen had a double, Robby Taul was 2-for-4 and Adam Stilts 1-for-3 with an RBI and run scored; Charlie Erler went the distance for the win, striking out seven.

Today's scheduled Redbird game against O'Fallon at Redbird Field has been postponed to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday; Alton will host East St. Louis at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and visits Jersey at 4:30 p.m Friday.

MASCOUAH 2, JERSEY 1: Mascoutah scored in the third and fourth innings to counter a first-inning Jersey run as the Indians took a 2-1 Mississippi Valley Conference win over the Panthers at Ken Schell Field Monday; the Panthers fell to 7-7 overall, 0-5 in the MVC, while the Indians went to 16-1 overall, 4-1 in the league.

Collin Carey was 2-for-3 with a run scored for the Panthers, while John Collins was 1-for-3 with a double, while Ronnie Gullander, Ryan Johnes, Brett Tuttle and Blake Wittman all had hit for JCHS; Johnes took the loss for the Panthers, striking out three.

Jersey heads to East Alton-Wood River at 4:30 p.m. today and Highland at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

CARLINVILLE 16, ROXANA 0 (6 INNINGS): A 10-run sixth gave Carlinville a 16-0, six-inning win over Roxana in Roxana Monday; the Shells fell to 2-10 on the year, while the Cavaliers went to 5-6.

Weston Renaud had the only hit of the day for the Shells; he also took the loss for Roxana, dismissing two by strikeout.

SOFTBALL

BELLEVILLE EAST 6, ALTON 5: Belleville East scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to defeat Alton 6-5 in a Southwestern Conference game in Belleville Monday; the Redbirds fell to 9-10 overall, 3-4 in the SWC, while the Lancers improved to 14-5 overall, 5-3 in the league.

Alexis Fisher went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Alton, with Abby Scyoc 2-for-3 with an RBI, Tami Wong 1-for-3 with a triple, RBI and run scored and Rachel McCoy 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Alyson Haegele took the loss, fanning one.

EDWARDSVILLE 14, HARDIN-CALHOUN 6: Edwardsville scored 10 times in the top of the fourth to take a 14-6 win over Hardin-Calhoun in Hardin Monday; the Tigers improved to 10-3 overall, while the Warriors fell to 17-3.

Taryn Brown went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs for the Tigers, with Anna Burke 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Mackenzie Owens 2-for-3 with a double and homer, two RBIs and two runs scored, Maria Smith 1-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored to lead Edwardsville.

The Tigers head to Columbia at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday before hosting Granite City at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 3, ROXANA 3 (DRAW): Emma Lucas had all three goals for Roxana as the Shells got a 3-3 draw with Civic Memorial at Wood River Soccer Park Monday; the Shells went to 9-2-3 on the year while the Eagles went to 8-8-1.

Morgan Wilson had two goals for CM, while Emily Smith had the other Eagle goal on the day; Kaylee Eaton and Raegan Bechel both saw time in goal for CM while Braeden Lackey was in the net for Roxana.

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 3, HILLSBORO 2: Jayde Speight had a brace (two goals) for McGivney Catholic in a 3-2 home win over Hillsboro Monday to go to 7-9-0 on the season.

Kendyl Spreight had the other Griffin goal; McGivney hosts Murphysboro at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF 14, ALTON 11 (9 INNINGS): Belleville Althoff scored three times in the top of the ninth to take a 14-11, nine-inning win over Alton at Redbird Field Saturday.

The Redbirds had fallen behind 9-3 to the Crusaders through five innings, but an eight-run sixth gave Alton an 11-9 lead on Althoff before they tied it up in the seventh to force extra innings.

Robby Taul was 2-for-6 with a double and homer, three RBIs and two runs scored; Riley Phillips was 2-for-4 with a triple, RBI and run scored, Mikey Hampton 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored and Jackson Brooks 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored to highlight Alton’s attack. Zach Knight struck out four but took the loss.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 9, HARDIN-CALHOUN 4: Marquette Catholic got out to a 6-3 lead through two innings and went on to defeat Hardin-Calhoun 9-4 Saturday in Hardin.

Ethan Kopsie was 3-for-3 with a homer, four RBIs and two runs scored for the Explorers, with Jed Eggering 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, Jayce Maag 2-for-2 with a double and triple and two runs scored to highlight Marquette’s at-bats; Ty Bick was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored and A.J. Hillen 2-for-3 with a run scored for the Warriors on the day.

Jacob Zerha went the distance for the win, striking out six; Corey Nesbit took the loss, throwing four innings and dismissing three by strikeout.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 11, GRIGGSVILLE PERRY 1 (5 INNINGS): Hardin-Calhoun slowly built up the lead and defeated Griggsville-Perry 11-1 in five innings Saturday in Hardin.

Trenton Buchanan was 2-for-3 with a double and RBI for the Warriors, while Connor Gilman went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored and Chandler Sievers went 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored to lead the Calhoun attack for the game; A.J. Hillen got the win for the Warriors, fanning nine.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 4-2, NEW BERLIN 2-5: Piasa Southwestern split a Saturday doubleheader with New Berlin, Piasa winning the opener 4-2 but dropping the nightcap 5-2.

Eddie Bolin went 2-for-3 in the opener with an RBI and Jack Little was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and run scored in the opener and Brock Seymour was 1-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored; Bolin fanned two to get the win. In the nightcap, Kyler Seyfried was 3-for-3 with an RBI and run scored for Piasa while Bolin, Issac Marshall and Seymour also had hits, Seymour with a run scored. Luke Golike took the loss, striking out four.

SOFTBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 17-20, EAST ST. LOUIS 0-0 (BOTH GAMES 3 INNINGS): Edwardsville hosted East St. Louis in a pair of games Saturday and came away with 17-0 and 20-0 wins over the Flyers; both games went three innings.

Anna Burke was 3-for-3 with a double and run scored in the opener for Edwardsville, with Emma Lewis 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, Lauren Taplin 3-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored and Lauren Tripp 2-for-2 with an RBI. Jordyn Henricks fanned eight in getting the win.

Lauren Taplin led Edwardsville in the opener with a 3-for-3 performance at the plate with two RBIs and three runs scored, with Moe Kastens 2-for-2 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored and Brooke Webber 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored; Meghan Gorniak struck out six in getting the win.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 13, CARBONDALE 0 (4.5 INNINGS): A 10-run third inning helped Marquette Catholic to a 13-0, four-and-a-half inning win over Carbondale as part of a cluster in Pickneyville Saturday.

Tess Eberlin was 3-for-4 for the Explorers with two RBIs in the game, while Megan Schorman was 3-for-3 with three doubles, four RBIs and a run scored and Jada Johnson was 1-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored. Taylor Whitehead struck out 10 in getting the win.

PICKNEYVILLE 7, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Pickneyville scored three times each in the second and fifth innings to hand Marquette Catholic their first loss of the season in the nightcap of a cluster in Pickneyville Saturday.

Grace Frost went 2-for-3 for the Explorers while Jada Johnson and Emma Nicholson also had hits for Marquette. Megan Schorman struck out seven in taking the loss.

ALTON 10-9, QUINCY 0-5 (FIRST GAME 5 INNINGS): Alton swept a Saturday doubleheader with Quincy, the Redbirds taking a 10-0 win in the opener and a 9-5 win in the nightcap; the opener went five innings.

Ashlyn Betz went 4-for-4 with a double, five RBIs and two runs scored for the Redbirds in the opener, with Tami Wong 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored and Lynna Fischer 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Alyson Haegele got the win, striking out two.

Betz went 3-for-3 in the nightcap with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored, with Fischer 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored, Miranda Hudson 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored and Wong 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Haegele got the win in the nightcap, striking out two.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

HIGHLAND 11, ALTON 1 (6 INNINGS): Highland held Alton to a run in the second and went away to an 11-1 six-inning Friday win over the Redbirds at Redbird Field.

Jackson Brooks went 1-for-2 with a double for the Redbirds while Riley Phillips was 1-for-3, Robby Taul 1-for-2 and Wesley Laaker had a run scored. Taul struck out three in taking the loss.

FRANCIS HOWELL 7, EDWARDSVILLE 6: A three-run seventh gave Francis Howell a come-from-behind 7-6 win over Edwardsville at Francis Howell Friday.

Jack Cooper was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Tigers, with Drake Westcott 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored while Joe Copeland, Reid Hendrickson and Dalton Wallace each had hits for EHS; Caleb Strohmeier took the loss for the Tigers.

GREENVILLE 10, ROXANA 0 (6 INNINGS): Greenville got to a 5-0 lead on Roxana through two innings and went on to post a 10-0, six-inning win voer the Shells at Greenville College Friday.

Jacob Acker, Austin Martin, Weston Renaud, Domanic Wright and Braeden Wells all had hits on the day for the Shells; Logan Presley took the loss for Roxana, striking out two.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 10, PANA 0 (5 INNINGS): Piasa Southwestern put up four runs each in the second and third innings en route to a 10-0, five-inning win over Pana on the road Friday.

Luke Golike was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored for the Birds, with Dalson Cummngs 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, Issac Marshall 1-for-3 with two runs scored and Ryne Hanslow two runs scored to highlight Southwestern’s day at the plate; Ben Lowis struck out five in getting the win.

Article continues after sponsor message

CIVIC MEMORIAL 14, GRANITE CITY 4 (4.5 INNINGS): Civic Memorial put up eight runs in the first and went on to defeat Granite City 14-5 in four-and-a-half innings at Bethalto Sports Complex Friday.

Bryce Zupan led CM with a 3-for-3 day at bat with two RBIs and a run scored; Spencer Powell was 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored, Caden Clark 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, Zach Vaughn 2-for-3 with three runs scored and Nick Walker 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a run scored highlighting the Eagles offense; Cameron Hibbets was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Warriors while Hunter Needham was 2-for-3 and Freddie Edwards was 1-for-3 with two RBIs on the day for GCHS.

Christian Stawar got the win for CM, fanning one, while Aaron Gibson took the loss for the Warriors.

JERSEY 13, CARROLLTON 3 (5 INNINGS): Three runs in the second and seven runs in the third helped Jersey to a 13-3, five-inning win over Carrollton in Carrollton Friday.

Blake Wittman led the Panthers with a 3-for-4 day with three RBIs and three runs scored, while Collin Carey was 2-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs and a run scored, Ryan Johnes 2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored and Logan Simpson 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored to highlight JCHS’ output; Tucker Shalley struck out five in getting the win.

SOFTBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 7, ALTON 5: Civic Memorial held off Alton in taking a 7-5 win over the Redbirds in Alton Friday. Malena Wade went 3-for-3 with a run scored to lead the Eagles, while Kate Griffith was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Cassie Reed 2-for-3 with three runs scored and Rebecca Harkey 1-for-3 with a homer, three RBIs and a run scored.

Ashlyn Betz was 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored for the Redbirds, Lynna Fischer 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and three runs scored, Rachel McCoy 2-for-4, Abby Sullivan 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored and Tami Wong 2-for-4 with a double and run scored for the Redbirds.

Gracie Braun got the win for CM, striking out five, while Abby Scyoc took the loss, fanning three Eagles.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 9, BUNKER HILL 5: Macie Flanagan went 4-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored as East Alton-Wood River upended Bunker Hill 9-5 at Wood River Friday. Teresa Hand added a 2-for-4 day at bat with a triple, RBI and two runs scored, Morgan Moxey 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored and Peyton Young 3-for-4 with three RBIs to highlight EAWR’s day.

Ashley Dey was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Minutemaids, with Sydney Gresham, Josie Manar and Grace Kittmeyer each getting hits for Bunker Hill. Moxey fanned 10 in getting the win while Gresham struck out five in taking the loss.

JERSEY 11, CARROLLTON 7: Jersey got to the lead early and defeated Carrollton 11-7 in Carrollton Friday.

Lauren Rexing led the Panthers with a 3-for-4 day with a double, RBI and run scored, Claire Anderson was 2-for-3 with a homer, RBI and run scored, Lauren Brown 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Shelby Koenig 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, Erika Storey 2-for-4 with a double and run scored and Peyton Tisdale 2-for-5 on the day.

Camryn Varble went 2-for-4 with a homer and double, RBI and two runs scored, with Kennedy Ruyle 2-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored, Alexis Counts 1-for-4 with a double and Ava Uhles 2-for-4 with a double and RBI to highlight the Hawk attack.

Anderson fanned one in getting the win for Jersey, while Marley Mullink fanned one in taking the loss.

GIRLS SOCCER

CARLINVILLE 0, JERSEY 0 (DRAW): Jersey hosted Carlinville in a girls soccer match Friday, with the result being a scoreless draw. Jersey went to 2-10-2 on the year while the Cavaliers went to 11-1-1. The Panthers’ Katelyn Krueger and the Cavs’ Sarah DeNeve each had clean sheets for their teams.

ROXANA 8, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Roxana got three goals and two assists from Emma Lucas as the Shells threw an 8-0 shutout on their backyard rival East Alton-Wood River at Wood River Soccer Park Friday.

Macie Lucas had two goals for the Shells, with Mykala Rosales scoring twice and Brynn Huddleston also finding the back of the net; Braeden Lackey had the clean sheet for Roxana; Emily Sidwell took the loss in goal for the Oilers.

THURSDAY

SOFTBALL

HIGHLAND 9, ROXANA 0: Highland pitching kept Roxana to four hits as the Bulldogs scored a 9-0 Thursday win over the Shells in Highland; Roxana fell to 7-9, while Highland went to 9-3.

Olivia Stangler had two hits, while Phoebe Booher and Kiley Winfree had the other two hits for RHS; Taylor Nolan took the loss for the Shells and fanned two.

CARROLLTON 5, NORTH GREENE 3: Carrollton scored four times in the fifth to take a 5-3 Thursday win over Greene County rival North Greene in White Hall Thursday to go to 10-7 on the year.

Alexis Counts was 2-for-3 for the Hawks with a double and RBI while Claire Williams was 1-for-3 with a double and run scored, Ava Uhles 1-for-1 with a double, Hannah Krumweide 1-for-4 with an RBI and run scored and Kennedy Ruyle an RBI. Hannah Rhoades fanned seven in getting the win.

GIRLS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 1, JERSEY 0: A Morgan Wilson goal in the late going gave Civic Memorial a 1-0 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Jersey Thursday; the Eagles went to 7-8-0 overall, 1-5-0 in the MVC, while the Panthers fell to 2-9-1 overall, 0-6-0 in the league.

Reagan Bechel recorded the clean sheet for CM, recording seven saves, while Katelyn Krueger turned back 15 Eagle shots for JCHS.

CARLINVILLE 1, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 0: A second-half goal from Rory Drew gave Carlinville a 1-0 win over Piasa Southwestern Thursday evening; the Birds fell to 5-3-2 overall, 4-1-0 in the South Central Conference, while the Cavaliers went to 11-1-0 overall and 6-0-0 in the SCC.

ROXANA 5, STAUNTON 1: An Emma Lucas hat trick helped send Roxana to a 5-1 win over Staunton Thursday, sending the Shells to 8-2-1 overall.

Brynn Huddleston and Makinley Arnett also had goals for RHS on the evening.

BASEBALL

O'FALLON 6, ALTON 3: O'Fallon got a run in the third to snap a 3-3 tie and scored twice more in the sixth to take a 6-3 Southwestern Conference win over Alton at Blazier Field Thursday; the Redbirds fell to 7-6 overall, 2-4 in the SWC, while the Panthers improved to 18-1-1 overall, 7-0 in the league.

Robby Taul went 2-for-4 for the Redbirds with a double and RBI on the day, with Mikey Hampton 1-for-4 with a double and run scored, Adam Stilts 2-for-2 with an RBI, Wesley Laaker 1-for-3 with an RBI and Jackson Brooks and Brandon Droste a run scored each.

Laaker went the distance in taking the loss, striking out three on the day.

GRANITE CITY 15, EAST ST. LOUIS 0 (4.5 INNINGS): A 10-run first inning set the tone as Granite City blanked East St. Louis 15-0 in four-and-a-half innings Thursday at Babe Champion Field; the Warriors went to 7-10 overall, 2-5 in the SWC while the Flyers fell to 0-8 overall, 0-7 in the league.

Freddie Edwards went 4-for-4 with a homer, three RBIs and four run scored for the Warriors, with Jonas Barnes 1-for-2 with a triple and run scored, Landon Barton 1-for-1 with two RBIs and a run scored, Cordele Mackin 1-for-2 with a double, RBI and run scored, Drew Wielgus 1-for-1 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored and Brennan Haddix two RBIs to pace the GCHS attack.

Cole Bartling struck out five in getting the win.

GRANITE CITY 7, TRIAD 5: Granite City hosted Triad Thursday night following the Warrior win earlier in the day over East St. Louis and scored a 7-5 win over the Knights. Triad fell to 7-7 on the year.

Brendan Haddix was 2-for-3 with two runs scored for the Warriors, while Cameron Hibbets was 2-for-3 with a double and RBI, Mason Roher 2-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored, Freddie Edwards 1-for-3 with a run scored, Hunter Needham 1-for-2 with a run scored and Austin Bonvicino a run scored.

Travis Heilman went 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored for the Knights, with Nick Beeler 1-for-4 with a homer, RBI and run scored and Hunter Boyd 1-for-2 with two runs scored to pace the Triad attack. Bennett Smallie got the win for GCHS, dismissing four by strikeout, while Chase Bertlesman took the loss, fanning one.

GREENFIELD 4, HARDIN-CALHOUN 3: Three runs in the sixth helped give Greenfield a 4-3 Thursday win over Hardin-Calhoun in Greenfield Thursday; the Warriors fell to 8-9 overall, 3-1 in the WIVC.

Connor Gilman was 1-for-3 with a double and RBI for the Warriors, with Drew Baalman, Ty Bick, Trenton Buchanan, A.J. Hillen, Jonny Laing, Blake Schuman and Corey Nelson each having hits; Baalman, Bick and Hillen each had runs scored while Laing had a double and RBI on the day.

Chandler Sievers took the loss, fanning eight on the day.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 3, JERSEY 1: Civic Memorial managed to hold off Jersey in a 3-1 MVC game at Bethalto Sports Complex Thursday; the Eagles improved to 11-4 overall, 2-2 in the league, while the Panthers fell to 6-6 overall, 0-4 in the MVC.

Spencer Powell was 1-for-3 with a double for CM, with Bryce Zupan 2-for-3, Caden Clark 1-for-3 with a run scored and Geoff Withers 1-for-1 with two runs scored. John Collins was 3-for-3 with a double for JCHS, Collin Carey 2-for-3 with a double and Blake Wittman 1-for-3 with a triple and a run scored. Powell struck out eight in getting the win for the Eagles, while Brett Tuttle fanned six in taking the loss.

CARLINVILLE 9, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 8 (8 INNINGS): An eighth-inning run for Carlinville gave the Cavaliers a 9-8 home win over Piasa Southwestern Thursday; the Birds fell to 5-10 overall, 3-1 in the South Central Conference.

Jacob Simmons was 2-for-5 for Piasa with an RBI, with Eddie Bolin 1-for-3 with two RBIs, Dalson Cummings 1-for-3 with a triple, Luke Golike 1-for-4 with two RBIs, Jack Little 1-for-2 with a double and three runs scored and Ryne Hanslow an RBI.

SOFTBALL

JERSEY 9, CIVIC MEMORIAL 8: Jersey came from 8-4 down with five runs in the bottom of the seventh to take a 9-8 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Civic Memorial in Jerseyville Thursday afternoon; the Panthers went to 5-10 overall on the year, 1-3 in the MVC, while CM fell to 5-6 overall, 0-4 in the league.

Lauren Brown led Jersey with a 4-for-4 day at the plate with a homer, two RBIs and three runs scored; Claire Anderson was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, Peyton Tisdale 2-for-4 with a run scored, Lauren Rexing 1-for-3 with two runs scored and Grace Sharich 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. CM was led by Susan Buchanan, who was 3-for-4 with three doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored, Jenna Christeson, 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored, Kate Griffith 2-for-4 with a double and triple, RBI and run scored, Rebecca Harkey 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored, Cassie Reed 2-for-4 with with a double and RBI and Gracie Braun 1-for-3 with a double and run scored.

Anderson got the win for JCHS, fanning one; Kaitlyn Wrenn took the loss for CM, striking out three.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 8, CARLINVILLE 1: Piasa Southwestern broke open the game with two in the sixth and four in the seventh to take an 8-1 win over Carlinville on the road Thursday to go to 11-4 on the year.

Megan Bailey led Southwestern with a 3-for-4 day with two doubles and a triple, two RBIs and a run scored; Mayci Wilderman was 1-for-4 with a triple and run scored, Halie Edwards was 2-for-4 with a double, Bri Roloff 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, Bailee Nixon 1-for-4 with an RBI and run scored and Josie Boullion 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Sydney Baumgartner struck out two in getting the win.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 7, STAUNTON 3: East Alton-Wood River pulled away early and defeated Staunton 7-3 in Wood River Thursday; the Oilers improved to 7-11 on the year.

Macy Flanagan had the big day for the Oilers, going 3-for-3 with a double, triple and homer with three RBIs and three runs scored, Morgan Moxey 3-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored, Teresa Hand 3-for-3 with a run scored and Kate Booten 2-for-3 with an RBI. Rebecca Null dismissed seven by strikeout in getting the win.

More like this: