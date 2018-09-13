WEDNESDAY

GIRLS TENNIS

EDWARDSVILLE 8, BELLEVILLE WEST 1: Edwardsville swept all six singles matches Tuesday to hand Belleville west an 8-1 Southwestern Conference loss in Belleville; the Tigers went to 12-5 overall, 3-0 in the league.

Natalie Karibian, Annie McGinnis, Abby Cimarolli, Chloe Trimpe, Hannah Colbert and Grace Hackett won their singles matches on the day.

QUINCY NOTRE DAME 7, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2: Leah Hoefert and Maria Wendel had the only two wins of the day for Marquette Catholic as the Explorers dropped a 7-2 decision to Quincy Notre Dame at Lewis and Clark Community College’s Simpson Tennis Center Wednesday evening.

Marquette hosts Hillsboro at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

BELLEVILLE EAST 9, ALTON 0: Belleville East scored a 9-0 shutout over Alton in a Southwestern Conference meet in Belleville Wednesday; the Redbirds fell to 7-2-1 on the season, 0-2 in the SWC.

Alton hosts the Robert Logan Invitational tournament Saturday.

TUESDAY

WATERLOO 25-25, JERSEY 14-19: Jersey went to Monroe County to take on Waterloo in a Mississippi Valley Conference match Tuesday, the Bulldogs handing the Panthers a 25-14, 25-19 defeat.

Jersey fell to 11-2 overall on the season, 0-1 in the MVC, while the Bulldogs went to 4-4 overall, 1-0 in the league.

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 25-25, TRENTON WESCLIN 23-17: Caitlyn Pendall and Macy Hoppes had six points each as McGivney Catholic defeated Trenton Wesclin 25-23, 25-17 in Trenton Tuesday.

Pendall, Megan Smith and Claire McKee each aced on the night, while McKee had five kills, Madison Webb three blocks and McKee seven assists.

TRIAD 25-25, MASCOUTAH 23-20: Emma Braun turned in a 13-point night for Triad as the Knights knocked off Mascoutah 25-23, 25-20 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match in Troy Tuesday.

Braun, Sydney Thomas and Lauren Johnson had two aces each while Johnson had eight kills, Lauren McCurley two kills and Thomas 22 assists.

CONCORD TRIOPIA 25-24-25, HARDIN-CALHOUN 21-26-22: Concord Triopia defeated Hardin-Calhoun 25-21, 24-26, 25-22 despite eight kills from the Warriors’ Holly Baalman to go with six blocks and 19 digs; Sydney Baalman added seven kills, Colleen Schumann 21 assists and Sophie Lorton 21 digs and 11 points on serve.

Calhoun fell to 3-7 on the season.

BOYS GOLF

TRIAD 172, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 173: William Roderfeld took medalist honors on the par-35, 3,036-yard West course at Oakbrook Golf Club in Edwardsville Tuesday with a 5-over 40, but Triad’s golfers scored a 172-173 win over the Explorers in a dual meet.

Sam Cogan carded a 6-over 41 and Kolton Bauer a 9-over 44 on the day for MCHS.

EAWR WINS TRIANGULAR IN CARROLLTON: Keegan Reardon fired an 10-over 42 on the par-32, 2,150-yard Lone Oak Golf Course in Carrollton to take medalist honors on the day as East Alton-Wood River defeated Carlinville and the host Hawks in a Tuesday triangular meet.

The Oilers shot a team 199 while the Cavaliers fired a team 204 and Hawks a team 209; Austin Compton carded a 12-over 44 for EAWR.

TUESDAY

BOYS SOCCER

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 4, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0: Four different Oilers scored as East Alton-Wood River threw a 4-0 shutout on Metro East Lutheran in Edwardsville Tuesday.

Devin Curtis, Chris Johnson, Jared Liley and Ethan Moore each found the back of the net for EAWR on the day; Nick Munn recorded the clean sheet for the Oilers.

MASCOUTAH 2, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Christian Gonzalez had a brace (two goals) for Mascoutah as the Indians handed Civic Memorial a 2-0 Mississippi Valley Conference loss in Mascoutah Tuesday.

Austin Heriford had the clean sheet for the Indians.

FREEBURG 3, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 2: Diego Pacheco and D.J. Villhard had goals for McGivney Catholic Tuesday, but they weren’t enough as the Griffins dropped a 3-2 home decision to Freeburg.

Camden Beliveau, Bly Range and and Noah Williams had goals for the Midgets; Michael Landoll was in the nets for the Griffins on the day.

O’FALLON 2, GRANITE CITY 0: Jordan Ellis and Sean Rhodehammer both scored for O’Fallon as the Panthers blanked Granite City 2-0 in O’Fallon Tuesday evening.

Braden Dickerson was in goal for the Warriors on the evening; Steven Merrill and Ben Eckell shared the clean sheet for OTHS.

FAITH BIBLE 5, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 1: Raysean Becquette had the only goal of the day for Mississippi Valley Christian of Alton as the Warriors dropped a 5-1 decision to Faith Bible Christian of Pana on the road Tuesday.

The Warriors fell to 3-3 on the season and take on Westwood Baptist of Poplar Bluff, Mo., Friday in the Missouri Bootheel.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, GRANITE CITY 17-12: Natalie Ellebracht and Brooklyn Taylor each had five kills as Marquette Catholic defeated Granite City 25-17, 25-12 at GCHS’ Memorial Gym Tuesday.

Rachel Heinz added 13 assists, Jenna Zacha nine points on serve with a block and an ace and Kaitlyn Coles had 10 digs; Lydia Sheridan led the Warriors with three points and Gabby Shelton four kills and five blocks.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 25-25, FAITH BAPTIST 13-15: Abby Huels had 10 kills, four blocks and five aces on the evening as Mississippi Valley Christian defeated Faith Baptist of Pana 25-13, 25-15 in Pana Tuesday.

Ashtyn Wright added four kills and 14 assists to help the Warriors to the win.

MONDAY

BOYS SOCCER

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 5, GRANITE CITY 2: Stephen Hasse scored twice as Marquette Catholic upended Granite City 5-2 Monday evening at Gordon Moore Park in a non-conference match; the Explorers remained undefeated at 7-0-1 on the year, while the Warriors fell to 2-6-1.

Ryan Martins also had a brace (two goals) for GCHS, while Aaron Boulch, Chris Hartrich and Nick LaFata also scored for the Explorers; Nick Hemann got the win in the nets, while Ymaury Escarene was in goal for the Warriors.

Marquette hosts Metro East Lutheran at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Gordon Moore Park while Granite City hosts Gateway Legacy Christian Academy at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

ALTON 0, BREESE MATER DEI 0 (DRAW): Alton paid a visit to Breese Mater Dei Monday and battled to a scoreless draw with the Knights; the Redbirds went to 3-2-2 on the year, while Mater Dei went to 3-3-2.

Alton hosts Triad at 1 p.m. Saturday at Piasa Motor Fuels Field.

TRIAD 9, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Jonah Ogden and Travis Speer each had braces (two goals) for Triad as the Knights ran to a 9-1 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Civic Memorial Monday at Bethalto Sports Complex; Triad went to 6-2-2 overall, 2-0 in the MVC, while CM fell to 4-6 overall, 0-4 in the league.

Grant Keller had the Eagles’ only goal of the day; next up for CM is Roxana at Wood River Soccer Park at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, while Triad hosts Waterloo at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 14, VANDALIA 1: Ethan Moore had five goals as East Alton-Wood River defeated Vandalia 14-1 in a non-conference match Monday; the Oilers went to 7-4 overall with the win.

Jaren Benton scored twice for the Oilers as Devin Curtis, Nick Ellis, Fabian Garcia, Chris Johnson, Trent Klabough, Nick Munn and Jake Wells also found the back of the net for EAWR.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 25-21-25, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 19-25-16: A 10-point run to open the rubber game sent Mississippi Valley Christian to a 25-19, 21-25, 25-16 win over Maryville Christian Monday evening; the Warriors went to 9-1 on the season with the win.

Abby Hules led Mississippi Valley with 11 kills, seven blocks and 20 digs on the night, with Ashtyn Wright adding 14 assists and Rachel Gaworski nine blocks and 12 aces on serve.

ALTON 25-25, CAHOKIA 10-12: Olivia Ducey had a 14-point night for Alton as the Redbirds swept Cahokia 25-10, 25-12 on the road Monday.

Ducey added seven aces for the Redbirds, Abbigail Powers four kills, and Ducey seven assists.

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, TRIAD 19-14: Edwardsville traveled for a Monday evening match against Triad in Troy – and faced former Tiger coach Jami Parker for the first time since she took over the Knight program over the summer.

EHS went on to post a 25-19, 25-4 win over Triad; Morgan Tulacro had 21 assists for the Tigers on the evening while Alexa Harris had nine kills and nine digs, Storm Suhre nine kills and Maddie Isringhausen seven kills for the match.

Lauren Johnson and Nicole Porter had three points each for Triad, with Johnson adding two aces, with Janney Hays eight kills and Sydney Thomas 15 assists.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 25-27, CARROLLTON 10-25: Sophie Lorton led the way with a seven-point, 16-dig effort Monday in a 25-10, 27-25 win over Carrollton at home.

Holly Baalman added six points on the evening to go with five kills, Colleen Schumann eight assists, Alexis Klocke, Emily Clowers and and Holly Baalman three blocks each and Claire Stein 12 digs.

“Lexi and Holly dominated the match with blocking, Claire Stein played smart ball, Colleen continues to improve in the setter role and Sydney Baalman led the team in points,” said Warrior coach Kerry Lorton. “The Warriors are a young team with a promising future.”

JERSEY 10-25-25, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 25-15-20: Jersey bounced back from a opening-game loss to defeat Piasa Southwestern 10-25, 25-15, 25-20 at Havens Gym in Jerseyville Monday.

Abby Droege had 15 assists to go with three aces for the Panthers while Claire Breden added 11 assists on the night, Abby Manns nine digs and six kills, Hannah Jones three blocks, Kaitlyn Stellhorn and Jessica Vetter four kills each and Madisyn Carpenter four aces on the evening.

WATERLOO GIBAULT 25-27, GRANITE CITY 15-25: Kayla Hules had 12 points and three aces to lead Waterloo Gibault to a 25-15, 27-25 win over Granite City in Waterloo Monday.

Lydia Sheridan led GCHS with five points on serve while Maycee Hopkins had six aces and five kills, Skylar Boone five blocks and Hopkins four assists on the night.

HILLSBORO 25-25, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 15-22: Macy Hoppes had seven points on the night, but Hillsboro defeated McGivney Catholic 25-12, 25-22 in Glen Carbon Monday night.

Ally Phillips, Megan Smith and Madison Webb each had an ace for the Griffins while Claire McKee had four kills, Webb had five blocks and McKee six assists for the match.

CROSS COUNTRY

HAVIS SECOND IN BELLEVILLE WEST INVITE: Alton’s Cassius Havis took second in Monday’s Belleville West Invitational cross-country meet, covering the course in 16:17.83, trailing only Mascoutah’s Casmir Cozzie (16:10.84) to lead the Redbirds to a seventh-place finish (161 points); the Indians won the boys team title with 37 points, with Belleville East (52), Collinsville (102), Civic Memorial (104), the host Maroons (147), Waterloo Gibault (155), the Redbirds and Granite City (186) making up the field; Valmeyer had one runner on the day.

In the girls competition, Belleville East (16), Mascoutah (52), Granite City (87), the Maroons (116), Collinsville (118) and the Redbirds (140) made up the field, CM, Valmeyer and Waterloo Gibault had individual representatives on the day.

Theo Paxton (17:18.91) of Collinsville, Parker Borth (17:12.96) of CM and Randy Gardner (18:20.15) of Granite City were the top boys runners on the day for area schools; Chessy Nikonowicz (21:04.18) of Granite City, who finished fifth on the day; Maggie Fitzgerald (22:12.99) of Collinsville and Sophia Paschal (23:08.90) of Alton were the top girls runners of the day for area schools while Kali Wells (22:17.94) of CM had the top time of the day for the Eagles.

BOYS GOLF

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 153, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 214: Sam Cogan fired a 4-under 32 on the par-36, 3,073-yard front nine of The Woodlands in Alton Monday to give Marquette Catholic a 153-214 win over East Alton-Wood River.

Kolton Bauer carded a 1-over 37 for Marquette, while the Oilers’ Keegan Rigdon had 11-over 47 and C.J. Mullaney fired a 13-over 49 to lead EAWR.

GIRLS TENNIS

ALTON 4, CHATHAM GLENWOOD 4 (DRAW): Alton traveled to Chatham Glenwood for a dual meet with the Titans Monday and came away with a 4-4 draw due to darkness.

Hannah Macias, Ainsley Fortschneider and Val Walters claimed singles wins for the Redbirds on the day while Walters teamed up with Nikki Lowe to get the only doubles win of the day for AHS.

JERSEY 9, MASCOUTAH 0: Hannah Hudson, Chelsea Maag, Libby Roth, Holli Roberts, Aubrey McCormick and Lilly Ingram swept the singles matches for Jersey in a 9-0 blanking of Mascoutah in a Mississippi Valley Conference meet in Jerseyville Monday.

Hudson/Chelsea Maag, Roth/Roberts and Morgan Davis/Michelle Maag took doubles wins for the Panthers on the night.

