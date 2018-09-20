Area Sports Roundup for the Week Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL Highland posts win over Jersey Highland beat Jersey 25-16, 25-11 in girls volleyball at Jerseyville. Highland is 15-1, while Jersey falls to 11-4. The Panthers are 0-3 in the Mississippi Valley Conference. Edwardsville tops East St. Louis in two Edwardsville stopped East St. Louis in two games 25-15, 25-14. Edwardsville is now 9-7 overall, while East Side fell to 5-4-1. Alexa Harris was dominant with 11 kills to lead the Tigers. Morgan Tulacro recorded 21 assists for the Tigers. Carrollton captures volleyball win over Brown County Carrollton's varsity volleyball team beat Brown County in three games at Carrollton Grade School. Set one: Carrollton 25, BC 17 Set two: BC 25, Carrollton 21 Set three: Carrollton 26, BC 24 Southwestern trips MELHS in volleyball Southwestern tripped Metro East Lutheran at MELHS 25-21, 19-25, 26-24. Southwestern improves to 10-4-2. Sidney Better had 26 assists and Taylor Bradley had 10 kills for MELHS. West Central defeated Carrollton 25-23, 23-25, 25-14 Tuesday at Winchester.

Hannah Krumwiede had 14 assists and five kills for the Hawks GIRLS TENNIS

JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL 9, HILLSBORO HIGH SCHOOL 0 Singles

No. 1 — Hannah Hudson, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL, def . Kyra Huber, HILLSBORO HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3, 6-4; No. 2 — Chelsea Maag, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL, def . Lauren Lucykow, HILLSBORO HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 — Libby Roth, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL, def . Sheridan Schreiber, HILLSBORO HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 — Holli Roberts, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL, def . Grace Anderson, HILLSBORO HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-2; No. 5 — Aubrey McCormick, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL, def. Lacie Duff, HILLSBORO HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-3; No. 6 — Maura Eads, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL, def . Chloe Smail, HILLSBORO HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3, 4-6, 10-6; Doubles

No. 1 — Hannah Hudson-Chelsea Maag, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL, def. Sheridan Schreiber-Kyra Huber, HILLSBORO HIGH SCHOOL 8-1; No. 2 — Michelle Maag-Morgan Davis, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL, def. Grace Anderson-Lacie Duff, HILLSBORO HIGH SCHOOL 8-4; No. 3 — Sabrina Ingram-Lily Ingram, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL, def. Lauren Lucykow-Chloe Smail, HILLSBORO HIGH SCHOOL 8- Explorers fall to Bulldogs Marquette lost to Highland 0-9 in a girls tennis match. Singles Maria Wendle vs.Fleming 1-6, 0-6 Leah Hoefert vs. Feldman 0-6, 1-6 Emily Berkenbile 3-6, 3-6 Katie Ventimiglia vs Delva 0-6, 0-6 Kaya Theis vs. Basler 0-6, 2-6 Grace Schulz vs. Geest 0-6, 0-6 Wendle/Hoefert 0-8 Berkenbile/Ventimiglia 5-8 Theis/Schulz 4-8 BOYS GOLF Jersey's boys golf team placed fifth in the Mississippi Valley Conference Championship. The Panthers beat the sixth place Civic Memorial Eagles. Jersey results were: Davis Hamm - 89 Lucas Benware - 98 Alex Coffman - 100 Ty Noble - 101 Garrett Smith - 112 Austin Hayes - 122 Marquette Catholic JV girls tennis topple Gibault 8-1 Marquette Catholic’s JV girls tennis team dominated Gibault in a match this week. Monica Wendle, Carmen Isringhausen had excellent matches in singles and doubles and teamed for a doubles win. The final score was Marquette 8, Gibault 1. Explorer girls tennis edges Hillsboro Marquette’s girls tennis defeated Hillsboro 5-4 in another match this week. Explorers singles winners include: Maria Wendle 6-1, 6-1

Leah Hoefert 6-0, 6-1

Emilie Berkenbile 6-2,6-3

Kaya Their 6-1, 6-1

Grace Schulz 6-2, 6-0 MCHS beats Granite City 8-1 Article continues after sponsor message Marquette Catholic High School rolled by Granite City 8-1 in another area tennis match. Singles winners were:

Maria Wendle vs.Olivia Brinker 6-2,6-2

Leah Hoefert vs. Emma Van Buskirk 6-3,6-2

Emilie Berkenbile vs. Rebecca Luftus 6-2, 6-1

Katie Ventimiglia vs. Jaeden Black 6-2,7-6 (10-7 tiebreaker)

Kaya Theis vs. Natalie Panagos 6-2,6-1

Grace Schulz vs. Darcy Popmerkuff 6-3,6-3 Doubles winners include:

Wendle/Hoefert

Theis / Schulz Alton captures two over CM and Duchensese Alton’s girls defeated Civic Memorial 9-0 and Duchensese 6-3 on Tuesday. Winners for Alton at LCCC were: Lexi Mayfield, Molly Gross, Mackenzie Giertz, Cali Giertz, Maddie Saenz and Hannah Macias, the No. 1 player.

Winners against Duchensese were: Ainsley Fortschneider, Angela Taul, Lydia Criveau and Paige Rockholm-Taul and Walters-Fortschneider combined for doubles wins.

Alton is 9-2-1 overall after Tuesday’s wins.

CROSS COUNTRY Flyers post solid performances in Edwardsville Invite The East St. Louis cross country team had some solid finishes in the Edwardsville Invitational. The East St. Louis cross country girls cracked the top 10 in ninth at the Edwardsville Invitational with 249 points, just behind eighth place Jacksonville with 238. Top places for Flyers’ girls were: 41. Shonjahnea Griggs, 23:17.53, Ahmia Dorsey, 43. 23:17.77, 69. Ryshae Griggs, 24:51.49, 74 Maysha Vickers, 25:00.84, and 76. Lenikei Burns, 25:06.44 The top places for boys were:

J. King, 82. 19:53.48, 93. Cameron Walker, 20:23.78, 107. Tyrees Meeks, 21:00.30, 134. Demonte Dowd, 22:41.71, Jasmine Creek, 22:42.91. The Flyers’ boys scored 313 points for 16th place, behind Alton with 313 points. BOYS GOLF

Bauer has a hot hand, shoots 38 to pace Explorers Marquette Catholic’s Kolten Bauer continues to have a hot hand as he shot a 38 to pace the Explorers in a match at Jersey against Jersey and East Alton-Wood River. Marquette won the match with a score of 168 over Jersey with a 181 and East Alton-Wood River with a 205.

Marquette’s other top scores were Sam Cogan, 42, Jack Warren, 43 and William Roderfeld, 45. Davis Hamm paced the Panthers with a score of 40 and Brooke Tuttle was closely behind with a 42. Austin Compton shot a 46 for East Alton-Wood River. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL Roxana girls post two wins, 12th overall win

Roxana girls volleyball team defeated Hillsboro 25-18, 25-22. Roxana is now 12-6 overall and 1-2 in the conference. Hillsboro is 8-8 overall.

Abby Kurth had 7 assists, 4 digs, 1 point

Taylor Jackson, 4 kills, 1 assist, 3 digs, 2 blocks, 9 points

Abi Stahlhut, 4 kills, 4 blocks

Kiley Winfree, 3 kills, 2 aces, 9 points

Abbi Zangori, 4 kills, 1 dig

Mackenzie Keller, 5 digs, 4 points

Marie Lucas, 2 kills, 11 assists, 7 digs, 2 points, 1 ace

Olivia Mouser, 3 points, 1 ace, 1 dig

Darcey Mcguire, 3 kills. Roxana takes Marquette Catholic match In another match, Roxana defeated Marquette 25-16, 25-23. Marie Lucas had 12 points, 3 aces, 9 kills, 6 assists and 4 digs.

Taylor Jackson, 2 kills, 6 digs, 1 block and 2 points.

Abby Kurth, 8 points, 9 assists and 2 digs.

Abi Stahlhut, 1 kill and 2 stuff blocks.

Kiley Winfree, 4 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig and 2 blocks

Abbi Zangori, 4 kills and 1 dig.

Makenzie Keller 9 digs, 1 point.

Olivia Mouser, 7 points, 2 aces, 4 digs, 2 during a critical time.

Darcey Mcguire, 1 assist and 1 dig. Pana wins over Roxana Pana defeated Roxana’s girls volleyball team 25-17,25-23. Jackson 3 kills, 5 digs, 1 Ace, 2 points

Kurth 5 points 5 assists 1 Ace Abi Stahlhut 1 kill, 1 dig, 1 assist Winfree 4 kills Zangori 1 kill 2 digs Keller 3 points 1 Ace 11 digs Lucas 4 kills 7 assists 8 digs 1 point Mouser 3 digs 2 points Mcguire 1 kill 1 dig 3 points GIRLS GOLF Jersey slides by Carrollton Jersey beat Carrollton 188-216. These were the Jersey scores from that match:

Davis Hamm - 40 (medalist)

Brooke Tuttle - 47

Alex Coffman - 50

Tyler Noble - 51

Austin Hayes - 53

Lucas Benware - 53

Garrett Smith - 54 Tigers, Explorers, Redbirds break top 10 in Illinois-Missouri Challenge Edwardsville and Marquette Catholic placed fifth and sixth respectively in the Illinois vs. Missouri River Challenge. Edwardsville’s scores were:

Lewis, 84

Sahuri, 85

Doech, 91

Benson, 96

Coulter, 99

Burns, 97

Total: 356, for fourth place Marquette’s scores were as follows: Piar, 81

Kane, 89

Cain, 94

Kratschemer, 96

Hollis, 110

Maag 106

360, for fifth place Alton’s scores were:

Fleming, 95

Kenney, 103

Bolling, 105

Bunse, 107

Messinger, 111

Giertz, 109

Total: 410 for 10th place Top 15 Individuals:

Nicole Rallo, St. Joe’s, 71

Sarah Breslin, Pinckneyville, 73

Drew Neinhaus, St. Joe’s, 76

Mia Rallo, St. Joe’s, 78

Parker Perry, MICDS, 79

Grace Aromando, St. Joe’s, 80

Lauren Gallagher, St. Joe’s, 80

Megan Breslin, Pinckneyville, 81

Gracie Piar, Marquette, 81

Brianna McMinn, O’Fallon

Izzy Arro, St. Joe’s, 83

Kelly Short, O’Fallon, 84

Riley Lewis, Edwardsville, 84

Sydney Sahuri, Edwardsville, 85

GiGi Goltermann, MICDS, 85

Bess Ramsey, Ursuline, 85 MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN SPORTS MVCS VOLLEYBALL At Poplar Bluff, MO Mississippi Valley Christian School 25 25

Westwood Baptist Academy 13 15 Overall Record 12-1 MAC 8-0 The Mississippi Valley Christian School girls varsity volleyball team continued its undefeated run through the Metro Athletic Conference by sweeping a tri-match in Poplar Bluff, MO. In the first match, the Lady Warriors defeated Westwood Baptist Academy of Poplar Bluff, 25-13 and 25-15. Abby Huels led the Lady Warriors with 6 kills and 6 blocks. Katie Boyd added 5 kills, and Ashtyn Wright had 8 assists and 5 aces. Kills MVCS—17; Abby Huels 6, Katie Boyd 5

Assists MVCS—14; Ashtyn Wright 8

Blocks MVCS—9; Abby Huels 6

Aces MVCS—9; Ashtyn Wright 5

Digs MVCS 48; Kseniya Hassenplug 10, Maggie Avromavich 9 Heritage Christian Classical Academy 16 11

Mississippi Valley Christian School 25 25 The Mississippi Valley Christian School girls varsity volleyball team beat Heritage Christian Classical Academy 25-16 and 25-11 in the second match. Abby Huels once again led the Warriors with 8 kills, 4 blocks, and 6 aces. Ashtyn Wright dished out 9 assists and had 7 aces. MVCS BOYS SOCCER At Poplar Bluff, MO Mississippi Valley Christian School 10

The Mississippi Valley Christian School boys varsity soccer team coasted to an easy win Friday night, 10-0, at Westwood Baptist Academy in Poplar Bluff, MO. Senior Nathan Thompson scored 5 goals, and fellow Senior Raysean Becquette added 3. Sophomore Micah Hoggatt and 8th Grader Timothy Vaughn added 1 goal each.