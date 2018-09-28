Listen to the story

Roxana wins No. 13 in volleyball

Roxana’s girls volleyball team captured win No. 13 over Vandalia 25-21, 31-29 on Thursday night.

Roxana moves to 2-2 in conference play and 13-6 overall.

“We have won nine of our last 11 games,” Roxana head coach Mike McKinney said. “We play in the Morrisonville Tourney tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday. Tomorrow, we play Lovejoy, Lincolnwood and Greenview.”

Stats for Thursday:

Taylor Jackson led the way with seven kills, seven digs and two points, along with Abby Kurth with 14 assists, six digs and 10 points. Marie Lucas had eight kills, nine assists, four digs and two points.

Abi Stahlhut had two kills, one dig and one block.

Kiley WInfree had four kills, one assist, three digs and eight points.

Abby Zangori had four kills and one dig.

Makenzie Keller had one kill, one assist and 10 digs.

Olivia Mouser had seven digs and three points and an ace.

Darcey Mcguire had one kill and a one dig.