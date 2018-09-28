Area Sports Roundup
Roxana wins No. 13 in volleyball
Roxana’s girls volleyball team captured win No. 13 over Vandalia 25-21, 31-29 on Thursday night.
Roxana moves to 2-2 in conference play and 13-6 overall.
“We have won nine of our last 11 games,” Roxana head coach Mike McKinney said. “We play in the Morrisonville Tourney tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday. Tomorrow, we play Lovejoy, Lincolnwood and Greenview.”
Stats for Thursday:
Taylor Jackson led the way with seven kills, seven digs and two points, along with Abby Kurth with 14 assists, six digs and 10 points. Marie Lucas had eight kills, nine assists, four digs and two points.
Abi Stahlhut had two kills, one dig and one block.
Kiley WInfree had four kills, one assist, three digs and eight points.
Abby Zangori had four kills and one dig.
Makenzie Keller had one kill, one assist and 10 digs.
Olivia Mouser had seven digs and three points and an ace.
Darcey Mcguire had one kill and a one dig.
Jersey loses hard-fought match to Waterloo
Jersey's girls volleyball lost a hard-fought battle to Waterloo 2-0 on Thursday night. The Lady Panthers are now 12-6 overall.
Father McGivney soccer wins
Father McGivney soccer team won its 12th match on Thursday defeating Metro East Lutheran 2-0.
Zach Hunter and Diego Pacheco had goals for McGivney, now 12-4. The Griffins host Staunton at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Father McGivney girls take 17th win
Father McGivney Catholic topped Dupo 25-7, 25-11 to move to 17-9 on the girls volleyball season.
Panthers take girls tennis win
Jersey’s girls tennis team defeated Roxana 8-1 Thursday.
Singles
No. 1 — Hannah Hudson, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL, def . Lauren Gegen, ROXANA SR HIGH SCHOOL, 8-2; No. 2 — Chelsea Maag, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL, def . Abbey Gegen, ROXANA SR HIGH SCHOOL, 8-3; No. 3 — Aubrey McCormick, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL, def . Stephanie Kamp, ROXANA SR HIGH SCHOOL, 8-3; No. 4 — Lily Ingram, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL, def . Lindsey Ratliff, ROXANA SR HIGH SCHOOL, 8-3; No. 5 — Sabrina Ingram, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL, def . Madi Pirtle, ROXANA SR HIGH SCHOOL, 8-4; No. 6 — Maura Eads, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL, def . Logan Meneses, ROXANA SR HIGH SCHOOL, 8-2;
Doubles
No. 1 — Abbey Gegen-Lauren Gegen, ROXANA SR HIGH SCHOOL, def. Chelsea Maag-Hannah Hudson,JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL 0-6, 6-1, 10-6; No. 2 — Holli Roberts-Libby Roth, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL, def. Stephanie Kamp-Lindsey Ratliff,ROXANA SR HIGH SCHOOL 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 — Michelle Maag-Morgan Davis, JERSEY COMM HIGH SCHOOL, def. Logan Meneses-Madi Pirtle,ROXANA SR HIGH SCHOOL 6-2, 6-3;
MELHS tops Marquette in volleyball
Metro East Lutheran topped Marquette Catholic 25-13, 24-26, 25-19 in a girls volleyball match on Thursday. Kate Weber had 15 service points to lead MELHS.
Carrollton defeats Carlinville in golf
The Lady Hawks won 212 to 224 in girls golf against Carlinville on Thursday. Libby Mueth led the Hawks with a 47 and Alexis Carroll shot a 48.
Carrollton boys compete in triangular
Carrollon's boys golf team faced Carlinville and Hillsboro in a triangular Thursday. Hillsboro won with a 193, Carrollton scored a 217 for third. Brendon Steinacher led the Hawks with a 49, while Zack Beiermann and Nic Stendeback shot 55s.
New Berlin defeats Carrollton volleyball
New Berlin 2 Carrollton 0 - Volleyball
25-17 & 25-19
Hawks' Individual stats:
Hannah Krumwiede kills- 2 assists 15
Kaitlyn Gray-kills-3 digs 3
Christie Settles digs-9
Madison Gilmore 3 blocks
North Greene wins match
North Greene defeated Pleasant Hill's girls volleyball team in two sets on Thursday night.
Wednesday
McGivney girls win again
The Father McGivney Catholic Griffins defeated Dupo 25-7, 25-11 in volleyball on Wednesday. The team is now 17-9.
Coach Amanda Dreyer said her team had four aces, 15 kills, four blocks and 19 digs for the evening.
Redbirds fall to O’Fallon in tennis
Alton’s girls tennis team lost to O’Fallon 8-1, Ainsley Fortschneider got the lone win at 6 singles for Alton. Alton is 10-3-1 overall and 1-3 in conference. Alton plays Granite City and East St. Louis Thursday.
Tuesday
MVCS Girls Volleyball At Alton
Rivers of Life Christian School 12 5
Mississippi Valley Christian School 25 25
Overall Record 15-2 MAC 10-1
The Mississippi Valley Christian School girls varsity volleyball team won their first match of the tri-match against Rivers of Life Christian School, 25-12 and 25-5. Junior Rachel Gaworski led the Lady Warriors with 21 aces and 3 blocks. Junior Abby Huels had 5 kills.
Kills MVCS—7; Abby Huels 5
Assists MVCS—4; McKinzie Wright 4
Blocks MVCS—5; Rachel Gaworski 3
Aces MVCS—27; Rachel Gaworski 21
Digs MVCS 12; Kseniya Hassenplug 6
Maryville Christian School 25 25
Mississippi Valley Christian School 15 19
The Mississippi Valley Christian School girls varsity volleyball team lost their first Metro Athletic Conference match of the year against Maryville Christian School, 25-15 and 25-19. Junior Rachel Gaworski had 5 kills and 4 blocks. Fellow Junior Abby Huels had 4 kills and 3 blocks. Junior Katie Boyd had 6 assists. Senior Kseniya Hassenplug had 14 digs on Senior Night.
Kills MVCS—13; Rachel Gaworski 5, Abby Huels 4
Assists MVCS—9; Katie Boyd 6
Blocks MVCS—7; Rachel Gaworski 4, Abby Huels 3
Aces MVCS—4;
Digs MVCS 40; Kseniya Hassenplug 14, Abby Avromavich
Next Match: Friday & Saturday, Mississippi Valley Invitational Tournament (Home—Starts 9:00 a.m. on Friday)
MVCS Boys Soccer
Tuesday, September 25th, 2018 At Alton
Maryville Christian School 1
Mississippi Valley Christian School 4
Overall Record 5-5 MAC 5-2
The Mississippi Valley Christian School boys varsity soccer team defeated Maryville Christian School on Senior Night, 4-1. Senior Nathan Thompson scored 2 goals to lead the Warriors. Junior Matthew Franklin and Sophomore Micah Hoggatt added 1 goal each.
Next Match: Tuesday, October 2nd, at Home vs. Heritage Classical Christian Academy, 4:30
Marquette girls tennis over CM 6-3
Marquette winners include:
Maria Wendle vs, J. Robinson 6-1, 6-0
Leah Hoefert vs. E. Griffith 6-1, 6-0
Emily Berkenbile vs A. Alexander 6-0, 6-4
Katie Ventimiglia vs. M. Dougherty 6-1, 6-3
Doubles winners:
Hoefert/Wendle 6-3, 7-6
Berkenbile/Ventimiglia 7-5, 6-4
Father McGivney girls top Mt. Olive
Father McGivney Catholic’s girls volleyball team slammed Mt. Olive 25-13, 25-20 on Monday.
The team had four aces, 20 kills, 10 blocks and 28 digs.
Claire McKee had 10 assists, four kills, one block assists, two digs and an ace.
Caitlyn Pendall had seven assists, six digs and one ace.
Madison Webb had five kills, three solo blocks, two block assists and two digs.
Macy Hoppes had 12 digs.
How to send your Sports Roundup items
If you have a Sports Roundup item, email dbrannan@riverbender.com or text (618) 623-5930.
