Area school districts to host registrations for 2016-17 school year
ALTON - The dog days of summer are among us, but before we know it, children from around the region will be grabbing their backpacks and pencils and will head back to school.
Before the kids take their seats in the classroom, they and their parents will have to register and pay their fees for the upcoming school year.
Below, our readers will find a comprehensive list of the school registration schedules from schools around the Riverbend. If you have any questions about a school district's registration schedule, please contact the district offices directly.
Alton School District
July 26 – Last names A through K – 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
July 27 – Last names L through Z – 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
July 28 – Open Registration – 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Registration for Alton High School Students: August 1-4 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Bethalto Community Unit School District #8
July 28 – 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
July 29 – 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
August 1 – 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Central registration held at Trimpe Middle School
Calhoun District #40
July 12 – 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
July 13 – 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Carrollton Community Unit School District #1
August 3 – 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
East Alton School District #13
August 9 – 7:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
August 10 – 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
East Alton-Wood River High School
August 11 – 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Granite City School District #9
August 3 – 11:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
August 4 – 11:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Jersey Community Unit School District #100
August 3 – 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Marquette Catholic High School
August 1 – All registration fees due in business office
August 11 – Freshman & New Family Picnic 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. in gymnasium
Southwestern Community Unit School District #9
August 3 – 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Brighton North
Roxana Community Unit School District #1
August 4 – 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Pre-Kindergarten to 2nd Grade – South Primary
3rd-5th Grade – Central Intermediate
6th-8th Grade – Roxana Jr. High School
9th-12th Grade – Roxana Sr. High School
Wood River Hartford School District 15
July 28 – 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Board Room at 501 E Lorena Ave in Wood River
