ALTON - The dog days of summer are among us, but before we know it, children from around the region will be grabbing their backpacks and pencils and will head back to school. 

Before the kids take their seats in the classroom, they and their parents will have to register and pay their fees for the upcoming school year. 

Below, our readers will find a comprehensive list of the school registration schedules from schools around the Riverbend. If you have any questions about a school district's registration schedule, please contact the district offices directly. 

 

Alton School District

                July 26 – Last names A through K – 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
                July 27 – Last names L through Z – 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
                July 28 – Open Registration – 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
                Registration for Alton High School Students: August 1-4 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Bethalto Community Unit School District #8

                July 28 – 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
                July 29 – 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
                August 1 – 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
                                Central registration held at Trimpe Middle School

Calhoun District #40

                July 12 – 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
                July 13 – 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Carrollton Community Unit School District #1

                August 3 – 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

East Alton School District #13

                August 9 – 7:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
                August 10 – 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

East Alton-Wood River High School

                August 11 – 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Granite City School District #9

                August 3 – 11:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
                August 4 – 11:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Jersey Community Unit School District #100

                August 3 – 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Marquette Catholic High School

                August 1 – All registration fees due in business office
                August 11 – Freshman & New Family Picnic 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. in gymnasium

Southwestern Community Unit School District #9

                August 3 – 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Brighton North

Roxana Community Unit School District #1

                August 4 – 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
                                Pre-Kindergarten to 2nd Grade – South Primary
                                3rd-5th Grade – Central Intermediate
                                6th-8th Grade – Roxana Jr. High School
                                9th-12th Grade – Roxana Sr. High School

Wood River Hartford School District 15

                July 28 – 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
                                Board Room at 501 E Lorena Ave in Wood River

