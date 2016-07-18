ALTON - The dog days of summer are among us, but before we know it, children from around the region will be grabbing their backpacks and pencils and will head back to school.

Before the kids take their seats in the classroom, they and their parents will have to register and pay their fees for the upcoming school year.

Below, our readers will find a comprehensive list of the school registration schedules from schools around the Riverbend. If you have any questions about a school district's registration schedule, please contact the district offices directly.

Alton School District

July 26 – Last names A through K – 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

July 27 – Last names L through Z – 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

July 28 – Open Registration – 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Registration for Alton High School Students: August 1-4 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Bethalto Community Unit School District #8

July 28 – 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

July 29 – 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

August 1 – 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Central registration held at Trimpe Middle School

Calhoun District #40

July 12 – 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

July 13 – 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.



Carrollton Community Unit School District #1

August 3 – 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

East Alton School District #13

August 9 – 7:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

August 10 – 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

East Alton-Wood River High School

August 11 – 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Granite City School District #9

August 3 – 11:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

August 4 – 11:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Jersey Community Unit School District #100

August 3 – 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Marquette Catholic High School

August 1 – All registration fees due in business office

August 11 – Freshman & New Family Picnic 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. in gymnasium

Southwestern Community Unit School District #9

August 3 – 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Brighton North

Roxana Community Unit School District #1

August 4 – 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Pre-Kindergarten to 2nd Grade – South Primary

3rd-5th Grade – Central Intermediate

6th-8th Grade – Roxana Jr. High School

9th-12th Grade – Roxana Sr. High School

Wood River Hartford School District 15

July 28 – 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Board Room at 501 E Lorena Ave in Wood River

