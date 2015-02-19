Alton School District

Alton Catholic Children’s Home

Bethalto School District

Brussels School District

Bunker Hill School District

Calhoun School District,

Carrollton School District

Carlinville School District

East Alton-Wood River High School District

East Alton Elementary School District

East Alton-Wood River District

Edwardsville School District

Gillespie School District

Granite City School District

Greenfield School District

Highland School District

North Greene School District

Northwestern School District

Jersey School District

Mississippi Valley Christian School

Riverbend Head Start Family Services, open, no busses

Roxana School District

Southwestern School District

Staunton School District

Triad School District

Wood River-Hartford Elementary School District

Wood River St. Paul Lutheran

Note: If you have a school closing or event that is cancelled not mentioned, e-mail danbrannan@riverbender.com and it will be added.

 

