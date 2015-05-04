Dr. Donna Boone received the Nyswander/Dole "Marie" Award from the American Association for the Treatment of Opioid Dependence (AATOD). She received this award for extraordinary work and service in the opioid treatment field. Boone, who works at WellSpring Resources in Alton, was one of nine physicians from all over the country who received this award.

"This award is quite an honor," Jennifer Craig, WellSpring Resources' Interim Chief Executive Officer/Chief Operating Officer, said. "Dr. Boone has worked at WellSpring Resources for more than 20 years and her work makes a tremendous impact on our consumers every single day."

Boone is board certified in family practice and she received her MD from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine. She completed her residency at Truman Medical Center East. In 2010, Boone was recognized as Physician of the Year by the Illinois Association of Medication Assisted Addiction Treatment.

"Dr. Boone is such a valuable part of our team," Pat Breshears, WellSpring Resources' Team Leader of Substance Abuse Services. "She is a compassionate physician and strong patient advocate. I can truly say that her work saves lives and makes our community better."

Article continues after sponsor message

AATOD has is an advocate, resource, and trainer for the field of medication-assisted treatment for opioid addiction. The Association has been responsible for bestowing the Nyswander/Dole "Marie" Award since the first Regional Conference of 1984 in New York. Receipts are selected by their peers for extraordinary service in the opioid treatment community.

For more information, please contact Pat Breshears, Team Leader of Substance Abuse Services, at (618) 462-2331 or pbreshears@wellspringresources.co.

Founded in 1959, WellSpring Resources is a total mental wellness resource serving Madison, Greene, Jersey, and Calhoun counties. With offices in Alton and Jerseyville WellSpring's compassionate professionals work with children, adults and families to inspire hope and personal growth. Last year, over 7,600 people sought to change their lives for the better through WellSpring's mental health and substance abuse services. Visit www.wellspringresources.co for more information.

Senior Services, Counseling Services, Case Management Services, Mental Health Court, Family Services, Wellness and Recovery Services, psychiatric services and provider WellSpring Resources are funded by the Madison County Mental Health Board.

More like this: