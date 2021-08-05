COTTAGE HILLS - The Illinois Lotto game draw on the night of Saturday, July 31, 2021, is one lucky winner the Cottage Hills Bar and Grill will never forget. The bar and grill, located at 132 N. MacArthur Drive in Cottage Hills, sold a winning $8.9 million Lotto game jackpot ticket for the Saturday night draw.



While the winner has yet to come forward to claim their prize, the Cottage Hills Bar and Grill are aware that the winner is a regular customer who has been a patron of their establishment since they opened their doors three years ago.

“We do actually know who won,” shares Melissa, the Cottage Hills Bar, and Grill Manager. “They are one of our regulars, and we all agree that they definitely deserve this win!”

This recent Lotto win has created quite a buzz in the Cottage Hills community, with a steady stream of customers coming through the doors of the Bar and Grill since word of the big win came to light - with each dreaming they could be the next big jackpot winner.

“This is pretty exciting!” exclaims Melissa, who adds that her favorite part about selling Illinois Lottery tickets is the chance to be a part of someone's life-changing moment.

“Just within the few days of it being announced, we have had a lot more customers come in to purchase tickets. We are also a new business so it definitely helps put our name on the map.”

Retailers who sell winning tickets also have another reason to celebrate these winning moments, as these wins bring their business a cash selling bonus of one percent of the prize amount for selling a winning ticket. Melissa says this bonus means a lot and will extend the life of this local business in the Cottage Hills community.

“We are a new business, this is only our third year here," Melissa added. "We have had our ups and downs since opening the doors, so this money will help ensure our future with our business.”

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday and Saturday, and the current jackpot is $2 million for the next draw tomorrow, Thursday, August 5. For more information like draw results or to buy tickets online, players can visit illinoislottery.com or download the Illinois Lottery app on their smartphone.

