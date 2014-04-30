Author, minister, speaker, and counselor Kristi Lemley will appear at Family Christian Store on May 10th from 11:00am-2:00pm at 118 Alton Square Mall Drive in Alton, Illinois to sign her new book, Broken and Transformed: Moving Beyond Life’s Difficult Times. Drawing on her training and education, as well as her own personal experience, Lemley lays out both practical and spiritual applications in the book that can help people deal with any tragedy or difficult life circumstance.

Lemley has her own private Christian counseling practice in Godfrey, Illinois. In addition to her degrees in Criminal Justice and Psychology and a Master’s in Social Work, Lemley is also founder of Living in the Light Ministries, an international ministry focused on helping people deal with daily life struggles, and heal from their past hurts by experiencing the freedom and truth of the Gospel. Lemley was the host of a radio show called “Living in the Light” on KJSL radio station in St. Louis. During that time, Lemley helped hundreds of people each day sort through the difficulties they faced. She also served as a guest host for the popular “Talk from the Heart” radio show hosted by Dr. Debra Peppers on the same station.

In addition to the book signing, on Sunday, May 18, Lemley will speak at Cornerstone Church, 196 S. Moreland Road, Bethalto IL at the 6:00 p.m service. For more information on Kristi Lemley, visit www.kristilemley.com.

