ALTON - From Dallas, Texas, to Ballwin, Mo., violent acts including law enforcement have been plaguing the airwaves. One local man is doing his part to show his support for our area's agencies in their time of need.

Chris Rhodes, the operator of the Madison County Illinois Scanner Page, has shared a plan to show appreciation for area officers for all that they do for our community.

To help the officers that work to serve and protect us daily, Rhodes has set up a collection for a variety of gift cards to, in a simple manner of paying for their meals on a long shift or to pick up a snack, repay them for what they do.

"Right now, we've had five officers die and a lot more injured in Dallas," Rhodes said. "This morning, we had an officer shot in Ballwin, close by. I think our community should come together to show support to the police officers and let them know that we support them."

Those who wish to donate to the project can send gift cards for restaurants, gas stations, fast food establishments, and mail them to the following address:

Madison County Scanner Page

PO Box 1

East Alton, IL 62024



Rhodes has also offered to pick up cards from residents living in the East Alton area so they do not have to mail them.

"Police officers work long hours and they don't get to eat much while on shift," he said. "I want them to be able to go to a restaurant, a fast food place or even a gas station and get a snack or food without them having to work about money."

The Madison County Illinois Scanner page has nearly 13,000 followers and keeps members of the community updated through frequently posts regarding crime, weather and other happenings.

