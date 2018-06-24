TROY – A Troy man has been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault and unlawful restraint.

Troy Chief of Police Brad Parsons, 55, made the announcement Saturday of the arrest of Brian France, in regard to an incident that occurred at 532 Wren Hill, Troy, Illinois.

On June 14, 2018, Troy officers were dispatched to 532 Wren Hill for an unresponsive female identified as Brandi Novotny. While attempting to provide emergency medical treatment, it was determined that Novotny was deceased. Troy detectives initiated an investigation which indicated a number of questions in the circumstances surrounding Novotny’s death. The scene was secured as members from the Troy Police Department, Madison County Sherriff’s and Coroner’s Offices, and Illinois State Police Crime Scene conducted the investigation, in consultation with the Madison County State’s Attorney Office.

With the use of cell phone forensics, evidence was recovered showing inappropriate sexual acts. The recovered video shows the victim restrained during these acts. The investigation also determined Novotny died in France’s vehicle.

On June 22, 2018, the Troy Police Department presented the results of the investigation to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. A felony warrant was issued for Brian France for 12 counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault, one count of involuntary manslaughter, and one count of unlawful restraint. France was arrested by the Troy Police Department and is currently in custody at the Madison County Jail on a $10,000,000 bond.

“The ability for multiple agencies to work together was imperative in bringing justice for this young girl. Many investigators and officers put in countless hours to ensure a thorough investigation was completed, said Chief Parsons.

Aggravated criminal sexual assault is a Class X felony with a sentence of 6 – 30 years in prison. Criminal sexual assault is a Class 1 felony with a sentence of 4 – 15 years in prison. Involuntary manslaughter is a Class 3 felony with a sentence of 2 – 5 years in prison. Unlawful restraint is a Class 4 felony with a sentence of 1 – 3 years in prison.

The public is reminded that all arrested persons are merely accused of the charges against them and are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

