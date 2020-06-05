COTTAGE HILLS - Multiple area law enforcement personnel responded to what appeared to be a volatile scene at 9th Street in Cottage Hills around 12:45 p.m. Friday. The reports came in about a large disturbance with people armed with baseball bats and also reports of shots fired, Madison County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Will Dimitroff said.

Article continues after sponsor message

There were traffic stops of vehicles made around the area in regard to situation of people who might have been involved.

Capt. Dimitroff said he will provide an update as soon as possible with the situation.