EAST ALTON - It wasn’t just another Tuesday night of MVCHA action at the East Alton Ice Arena.

All the teams in action Tuesday night - Alton, Granite City, Bethalto, and Highland - took to the ice with lime green tape adorning their sticks, helmets, or socks in support of East Alton-Wood River hockey player Wyatt Owens.

Owens was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a form of cancer that targets the immune system.

Article continues after sponsor message

Between hockey games featuring the Alton Redbirds taking on the Granite City Warriors and the Bethalto Eagles facing the Highland Bulldogs, players of all teams came together on the ice to show their support for Owens and his family.

Per hockey tradition, all players tapped their sticks on the ice, and coaches and those in the stands applauded on, wishing Owens and his family all the best in their fight.

Even though these teams are fierce rivals once the puck drops, the local hockey community came together Tuesday to remind everyone that they’re one big family, and that this hockey family is in it together to support Wyatt Owens.

“(Tonight) was bigger than hockey itself,” said Alton captain Lawson Bell. “To support a local hockey player here tonight was really important.”

More like this: