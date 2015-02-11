Action from a recent all-star hockey matchup at East Alton Ice Arena.Here are the schedules for the Division semifinals and finals in the 2015 Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Playoffs.

With the exception of a play-in game between Jersey and Granite City, each round is a best-of-3 series. Games will be played at both East Alton Ice Arena and the Wilson Park Ice Rink in Granite City.

Schedules for the Class 2A and 1A Finals will be announced at a later date.

2015 MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

CLUB HOCKEY ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

(Unless indicated, all series are best-of-3)

CLASS 2A

NORTH DIVISION SEMIFINAL (All games at East Alton Ice Arena)

Thursday, Feb. 5: Collinsville 6, Alton 5

Monday, Feb. 9: Alton 7, Collinsville 3

Monday, Feb. 16: Alton vs. Collinsville, 7:15 p.m.

NORTH DIVISION FINAL (All games at East Alton Ice Arena)

Tuesday, Feb. 17: Edwardsville vs. Alton-Collinsville winner, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 19: Alton-Collinsville winner vs. Edwardsville, 8:45 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 23: Edwardsville vs. Alton-Collinsville winner, 7:15 p.m. (if necessary)

SOUTH DIVISION SEMIFINAL (All games at Granite City Ice Rink)

Thursday, Feb. 5: O'Fallon 4, Belleville 1

Monday, Feb. 9: O’Fallon 6, Belleville 1

SOUTH DIVISION FINAL (All games at Granite City Ice Rink)

Tuesday, Feb. 17: Triad vs. O'Fallon, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 19: O'Fallon vs. Triad, 8 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 23: Triad vs. O'Fallon, 10:05 p.m. (if necessary)

CLASS 1A

EAST DIVISION SEMIFINAL (All games at Granite City Ice Rink)

Thursday, Feb. 5: Edwardsville 1A 5, Highland 2

Tuesday, Feb. 10: Edwardsville 1A 4, Highland 2

EAST DIVISION SEMIFINAL (All games at Granite City Ice Rink)

Tuesday, Feb. 10: Freeburg/Waterloo 5, Columbia 2

Thursday, Feb. 12: Columbia vs. Freeburg/Waterloo, 8 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 16: Freeburg/Waterloo vs. Columbia, 10;05 p.m. (if necessary)

EAST DIVISION FINAL (All games at Granite City Ice Rink)

Tuesday, Feb. 17: Semifinal winners, 6:50 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 19: Semifinal winners, 9:25 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 23: Semifinal winners, 8:40 p.m. (if necessary)

WEST DIVISION PLAY-IN GAME (At East Alton Ice Arena)

Thursday, Feb. 5: Jerseyville 4, Granite City 2

WEST DIVISION SEMIFINAL (All games at East Alton Ice Arena)

Monday, Feb. 9: Civic Memorial 4, Alton Marquette 2

Tuesday, Feb. 10: Civic Memorial 5, Alton Marquette 2

WEST DIVISION SEMIFINAL (All games at East Alton Ice Arena)

Tuesday, Feb. 10: East Alton-Wood River 4, Jerseyville 0

Thursday, Feb. 12: Jerseyville vs. East Alton-Wood River, 7:15 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 16: East Alton-Wood River vs. Jerseyville, 8:45 p.m. (if necessary)

WEST DIVISION FINAL (All games at East Alton Ice Arena)

Tuesday, Feb. 17: Civic Memorial vs. East Alton-Wood River-Jerseyville

winner, 8:45 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 19: Civic Memorial vs. East Alton-Wood River-Jerseyville

winner, 7:15 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 23: Civic Memorial vs. East Alton-Wood River-Jerseyville

winner, 8:45 p.m. (if necessary)

