Listen to the story

MADISON COUNTY - Heavy rain forecast across the area today has led to high school sports cancellations.

Alton High School Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick announced the Belleville East Tri-Track Meet that was supposed to be at 3 p.m. Wednesday and will not be made up.

The Alton boys tennis match vs Civic Memorial that was planned for 3 p.m. today in Bethalto has also been canceled.

Father McGivney Athletic Director Jeff Oller announced that girls soccer, boys baseball, softball, and track are canceled for today.

Article continues after sponsor message

East Alton Wood River girls soccer game has been canceled, they were set to faceoff against Father McGivney.

Civic Memorial Eagles baseball game has been canceled and rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. Friday.

SIUE softball's doubleheader at Eastern Illinois Wednesday has been cancelled due to field conditions.

SIUE is next in action this weekend against Morehead State. The Cougars are scheduled for a doubleheader in Morehead, Kentucky, Saturday plus a single game Sunday.

More like this: