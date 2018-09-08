Alton 7, Collinsville 0 (Game suspended with 2:23 left in 2nd – resuming at 2 p.m. today)

East St. Louis 34, Edwardsville 21

Polo 49, Metro East Lutheran 12

Marquette Catholic 27, Nokomis 14

Cahokia 26, Civic Memorial 0

Carrollton 50, Hardin-Calhoun 0

Highland 49, Marion 14

South Mac 24, Pawnee 0

Hillsboro 36, Roxana 6

Staunton 44, Piasa Southwestern 6

Greenfield Northwestern 22, Winchester West Central 16

Pana 27, Gillespie 2

Beardstown 50, Brown County 16

Camp Point Central 42, Jacksonville Routt 0

Carlinville 52, Litchfield 0

Mascoutah 21, Mahomet-Seymour 20

Jersey 21, Centralia 14 (OT – Thursday)

Francis Howell 49, Granite City 10 (Thursday)

Belleville West 28, Fort Zumwalt West 10 (Thursday)

Quincy 42, Belleville East 23 (Thursday)

