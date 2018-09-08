Area high school football scoreboard
Alton 7, Collinsville 0 (Game suspended with 2:23 left in 2nd – resuming at 2 p.m. today)
East St. Louis 34, Edwardsville 21
Polo 49, Metro East Lutheran 12
Marquette Catholic 27, Nokomis 14
Cahokia 26, Civic Memorial 0
Carrollton 50, Hardin-Calhoun 0
Highland 49, Marion 14
South Mac 24, Pawnee 0
Hillsboro 36, Roxana 6
Staunton 44, Piasa Southwestern 6
Greenfield Northwestern 22, Winchester West Central 16
Pana 27, Gillespie 2
Beardstown 50, Brown County 16
Camp Point Central 42, Jacksonville Routt 0
Carlinville 52, Litchfield 0
Mascoutah 21, Mahomet-Seymour 20
Jersey 21, Centralia 14 (OT – Thursday)
Francis Howell 49, Granite City 10 (Thursday)
Belleville West 28, Fort Zumwalt West 10 (Thursday)
Quincy 42, Belleville East 23 (Thursday)
