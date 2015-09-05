QUINCY NOTRE DAME 35, MARQUETTE 7: Marquette played Quincy Notre Dame even in the first half and entered the locker room tied 7-7 with the Raiders.

QND asserted itself in the second half, taking a 28-7 lead at three-quarter time and going on to defeat the Explorers 35-7 in Quincy Friday night.

“We had two more guys injured in the second half,” said Explorer coach Darrell Angleton, “and with two other guys still out because of injuries, that really hurt. We don't have a big roster, so losing guys like that really affects us. But we still have a lot of positives we can take out of the game.

“We're not down by any means; we think once we get into the conference part of the schedule, we'll be fine.”

The Explorers' only touchdown came in the second quarter, when Trey Aguirre hit Jesse Simmons with a 60-yard touchdown pass to tie the game. The Raiders, though, scored three times in the third and once in the fourth to win the game.

Marquette hosts South Fork at 7 p.m. Saturday at Public School Stadium.

ALTON FALLS TO QUINCY

Alton lost to Quincy 35-21 in a battle at Quincy.

Quincy was up 14-7 at half. Asa Collins had two rushing touchdowns for Alton and Keenan Segall threw for one to Kevin Caldwell.

"We never gave up," Alton coach Eric Dickerson said. "We played hard and stayed positive. We had a couple costly penalties that killed some drives. We are getting better, with each practice and with each game."

Alton fell to 0-2 with the defeat.

CM GAME SUSPENDED TO SATURDAY AFTERNOON: A severe thunderstorm that moved into the Charleston-Mattoon area forced the suspension of Friday night's Civic Memorial-Mattoon football game with the Eagles holding a 34-26 lead on the Green Wave with 9:32 left in the final quarter.

The game will be completed at 1 p.m. Saturday at Mattoon's Gaines Field. CM will have the ball at the Mattoon 28 following an interception when play resumes.

Eagle coach Justin Winslow, while happy his team was ahead when the game was suspended, lamented a number of mistakes his team made. “We've had five turnovers tonight and we've not played that well,” Winslow said. “I'm glad we're ahead but we can't make some of the mistakes we've made.”

The Green Wave defense had intercepted three passes and recovered two fumbles to stay close to the Eagles. CM's John Whitworth had 26 carries for 210 yards and pair of touchdowns when play was halted.

The storm was part of a system that affected central Illinois Friday night; nearby Charleston's game against Mount Vernon was ended early because of the storm, the two Belleville public schools had games in Normal postponed to Saturday and the University of Illinois' season opener against Kent State was pushed back to 2 p.m. Saturday.

MOUNT ZION 53, JERSEY 34: Mount Zion broke open a close game in the third term and went on to defeat Jersey 53-34 at Mount Zion Friday night.

The Panthers were within seven points at 27-20 at the half, but the Braves pulled away in the second half for the win.

Jersey fell to 0-2 on the season and hosts Salem in their home opener at 7 p.m. Friday.

