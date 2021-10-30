Listen to the story

Below are the Halloween parade and trick-or-treat dates and times in area communities.

If you have a parade, trick-or-treat days/times, or Halloween event to add, e-mail news@riverbender.com.

Parades

October 26 - Bethalto Parade, 6:30 p.m., immediately followed by a trunk or treat at Central Park.

October 26 - South Roxana, 5:30 p.m. (lineup starts at 5 p.m.)

October 28 - East Alton Halloween Parade at 7 p.m.

October 30 - Hartford Halloween Parade at 1 p.m. (line up at Hartford Gym)

October 30 - Alton Halloween Parade at 7 p.m.

October 30 - Wood River Halloween Parade at 10:30 a.m.

October 30 - Granite City Halloween Parade at 4 p.m.

October 31 - Edwardsville Halloween Parade at 6:30 p.m.

Trick or Treat Days/Times:

October 30 and 31 - Alton - 6-8 p.m.

October 30 and 31 - Godfrey - 6-8 p.m.

October 30 and 31 - Carrollton - 6-8 p.m.

October 30 and 31 - Edwardsville - Noon-9 p.m.

October 31 - Roxana, 6-8 p.m.

October 30 and 31 - Bethalto - 6-9 p.m.

October 30 and 31 - Wood River - 6-8 p.m.

October 30 and 31 - East Alton - 6-8 p.m. (13 and under only with residences with lights on only)

October 30 and 31 - Glen Carbon - 5-8 p.m.

October 30 - Brighton - 6-9 p.m.

October 31 (only) - Granite City - 6-9 p.m.

October 31 (only) - Jerseyville - 5-9 p.m. (12 and under only)

October 31 (only) - Grafton - 6-8 p.m. and 6-8 at Lighthouse Park - trunk or treat.

October 30 and 31 - South Roxana 6-8 p.m.

Events

The Brighton BMX track is hosting a trunk or treat event from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on October 28.

Treats in the Streets in Highland (formerly Trick or Treat Trail) October 29 from 1 to 5 p.m. Children 12 and under. All businesses are welcome to participate.

The Blue Ice Creamery in Eastgate Shopping Center in East Alton is hosting their 2nd Annual Halloween Party at the Plaza, October 29 from 5-9 pm.

Alderman Fourth Ward Alderwoman, Rosie Brown, and "Back To Mexico" present Trunk Or Treat for children up to age 14 at Hellrung Park in Alton from 3 to 6 p.m. on October 30.

Tri-City Speedway in Granite City will have a Monster Truck Show & Demo Derby “Kids Trunk or Treat” on Saturday, October 30 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Jerseyville's Annual Halloween Festival will be on October 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the new City Center Park.

Granite City Haunted House - The Cutting Room Haunted Attraction - October 30 from 6 to 10 p.m. at 1930 Cleveland Blvd.

