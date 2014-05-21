Alton, IL - 1 Mississippi is joining forces with the Piasa Palisades Sierra Club, NGRREC and Living Lands & Waters to hold a Great River Road Clean Up on May 31st.

The effort will cover area between Alton and Grafton, with seven possible starting points: Piasa Park, near Alton; Clifton Terrace Park; the Stanka Lane parking area; Piasa Harbor's convenience store parking lot; across the street from Piasa Harbor, heading up Lockhaven Rd. toward Beltrees Rd.; Elsah's front parking lot; or Grafton's Visitors' Center.

The sponsors and partners will provide lunch at 12pm at the Piasa Harbor Pavilion, and also host an education after-party where participants can learn about watersheds and water quality through a hands-on demonstration from the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center.

Those interested in joining the clean up effort can prepare themselves by wearing layers, gloves, and shoes, since getting muddy is a possibility. Please RSVP to Christine Favilla with the number of people in your group, your preferred starting location, and whether any of the group members are vegetarian. "Large groups are welcome," Favilla expressed, adding, "It's going to be a fantastic day on the River Road."

To RSVP or ask questions, contact Christine Favilla at (618) 462-6802 or christine.favilla@sierraclub.org.

