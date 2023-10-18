

GLEN CARBON – Two Girl Scouts from Southern Illinois – Megan Roseman from Collinsville and Elizabeth Back from Anna – got to take their Girl Scout adventures to exciting new heights this summer.

Girl Scout Destinations are the ultimate adventure for Girl Scouts in grades 6-12. Destinations are designed to push girls past their comfort zones by applying for trips on their own and making friends from all over the country as they travel with new Girl Scout friends. Destinations prove to be unique, life-changing experiences for girls who choose to go on these adventures.

Megan’s Girl Scout Destination took her to the great state of Texas for “Biomedical Engineering Immersion” at Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas’s STEM Center of Excellence. At this Destination, girls explored careers in biomedical engineering through hands-on experimental learning, while also experiencing the adventure of high ropes, archery, and traditional Girl Scout camping – not to mention the exciting culture of Dallas! “I could write a whole book about my Girl Scout Destination. I had an outstanding time!” said Megan.

As she prepares for a career in medicine, Megan’s Girl Scout Destination provided her with hands-on training and interactions with women who are changing the world through STEM. During this trip, Megan was introduced to an array of fields in pediatric medicine that she was unaware of before. In addition, she has a deepened understanding and appreciation for the process of organ and tissue donation. Megan’s group toured Southwest Transplant Alliance (STA) where they walked through the entire organ donation process from start to finish - from harvesting organs to grief support for donor families. As a tissue recipient herself, Megan found this part of the experience especially rewarding.

“I spent all summer learning about the STEM field, trying new things, experiencing hands-on projects and training, making friends from all over the country, and making unforgettable memories thanks to Girl Scouts. I will never be able to express how truly grateful I am for this experience and what it taught me,” Megan said.

Elizabeth’s Girl Scout Destination led her to the exciting state of New York for “Broadway Bound: NYC, Times Square, and Beyond!” During this Destination, girls were able to take a deep dive into the world of theater – from workshops to Broadway shows – all while exploring NYC. “’Broadway Bound’ helped me meet people who I never would have seen before, and we created such a strong bond,” Elizabeth says, reflecting on her experience.

Elizabeth’s group learned what it takes for actors and crew members to provide an audience with a successful, entertaining show. They attended a variety of workshops – like quick change, stage combat, singing, acting, and dancing. The girls were able to take in five Broadway shows during their trip, including Peter Pan Goes Wrong, & Juliet, Sweeney Todd, Wicked, and Six. A highlight of the trip was meeting the entire cast of Six after their show. Even with this theater-filled itinerary, Elizabeth and her new friends also visited Ellis Island, crossed the Brooklyn Bridge, and saw the grave of Alexander Hamilton.

Her experience had a great impact on Elizabeth. “This trip makes me want to work even harder to become a Broadway actress. It showed me some of what these actors and crew members do to make a show run smoothly,” said Elizabeth.

To learn more about Girl Scout Destinations and to see upcoming travel opportunities for Girl Scouts, visit girlscouts.org/destinations.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves over 6,150 girls and engages nearly 3,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses and individual donors throughout the region.

