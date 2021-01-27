ALTON - The region had some vehicles slipping and sliding on the roads Wednesday morning as the first snowfall of the winter hit the region, but it appears overall, the area did receive a break without any serious accidents or injuries.

It was estimated 1-3 inches of snow was dropped throughout the region.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Will Dimitroff reported two traffic crashes very minor today and that was it no other weather-related events.

“I think we had a pretty safe day considering,” Dimitroff said.

The Illinois State Police District 11 administration desk said as of this afternoon there was not a significant amount of motor assist crashes and it was not anything too significant.

Gradual clearing is projected for tonight with a low of 18 degrees predicted. The high on Thursday is predicted to be 34 degrees and sunny. Friday, the prediction is 43 degrees as a high.

Motorists are still encouraged to drive safely in the commute home Wednesday night, with some slush and snow still out on the roads.

