WOOD RIVER - Wood River Fire Department was dispatched to a garage fire Sunday night in the 600 block of Sotier Place around 9:40 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene they had fire showing from the garage. Firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly before it spread.

Roxana and East Alton Fire Departments were on scene to assist with the fire. Wood River Police and Alton Memorial Ambulance were also on the scene.

No injuries were reported and it's unknown how the fire started.

