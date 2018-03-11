MARYVILLE - Area fire departments and law enforcement have put out an important message today, Sunday, March 11, 2018, that it is not only important to spring the clocks forward but also a time to replace smoke detector batteries.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, almost two-thirds of home fire deaths resulted from fires in properties without working smoke alarms. A working smoke alarm significantly increases your chances of surviving a deadly home fire.

The Maryville Police Department provided a helpful checklist today about smoke alarm safety.

To protect your home, follow these smoke alarm safety tips:

Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area and on every level of your home, including in the basement.

If the alarm chirps, warning that the battery is low, replace the entire smoke alarm right away.

For smoke alarms without the long-life lithium batteries, be sure to replace batteries at least once a year. If that alarm chirps, replace only the battery. Date each unit when they are installed and replace them after ten years – or sooner if they do not successfully pass the test by sounding the alarm when the test button is pressed.

In addition to changing smoke alarm batteries, it is a good idea to practice a family escape plan:

Plan and practice two escape routes out of every room in your house.

Designate an outside meeting place.

In case of fire, call 9-1-1 once you are safely outside your home.

Once outside, stay outside and don’t return for anything

