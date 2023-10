Area Fire Departments Battle Blaze In Rosewood Heights Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Article continues after sponsor message ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS - Multiple area fire departments converged on a house fire at 463 E. Airline Drive Saturday afternoon in Rosewood Heights. Fire departments involved were Rosewood Heights, Bethalto, Cottage Hills, East Alton and Wood River. The fire was extinguished shortly after their arrival. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip