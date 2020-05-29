ALTON - Godfrey Fire Protection District, Alton Fire Department, and Fosterburg Fire Department responded quickly Friday afternoon to a Box Alarm in the 4300 block of Thatcher Road in Alton. Within a brief period of time, the fire was extinguished.

Brighton Fire Department also responded to the scene for the mutual aid request.

The fire call came in at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The fire was concentrated in a garage. There was a visible hole in the attached garage roof from the fire. A lawnmower and other furnishings in the garage were destroyed, but there appeared to be no cars in the garage at the time of the fire. The home encountered smoke damage and firefighters were still at the scene as of 4 p.m. Friday putting out hot spots.

The quick response of the fire teams saved the home structure.

