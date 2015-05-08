Area families are welcome to attend a free Family Fair hosted by OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, set for Saturday, May 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the campus of OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center.

Sponsored by OSF Saint Anthony’s Emergency Services, the festivities will include a firetruck from the Brighton Betsey Ann Fire Protection District and tours of LifeStar Ambulance. A medical helicopter from ARCH Air Methods will fly in for ground tours at 11:30 a.m.

Alton Fire Department’s Smokehouse fire simulator will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“This is really about the kids. And by making safety fun, we hope it is something they will remember,” said Laura Fowler, RN, EMS Disaster Coordinator. “Letting them get close to the ambulance, fire trucks and helicopter are great ways to get them comfortable with EMS services.”

Additional attractions at the Family Fair include:

Alton Police Department: Officer Michael Morelli and Jax, K9 Partner (10 a.m. to Noon)

Piasa Martial Arts Demonstration (1:30 p.m.)

Bounce House and Games (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Face-painting and clowns (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Article continues after sponsor message

Health care professionals from OSF Saint Anthony's and members of local organizations will be on hand to answer questions about nutrition, dental, narcotics abuse and cessation, as well as stroke, emergency services, tobacco avoidance and cessation, prenatal care and much more.

“We are so excited about bringing together a great group of community resources for area families,” says Fowler. “There will be a lot of hands-on activities for the children and plenty of information for community members about the RiverBend’s EMS services.”

Additional community organizations participating in the Family Fair are Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, Mid America Stroke Network, Madison County Health Department, SIU School of Dental Medicine and Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Free hot dogs will be provided by ARCH Air Methods, while LifeStar Ambulance provides free popcorn. The event also features door prizes, plus music provided by DJ/Emcee “Big Papa G.”

For more information, please call OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Resource Center at 465-2264.

More like this:

Related Video: