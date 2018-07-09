Area drivers post strong performances on Friday at Tri-City Speedway Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. PONTOON BEACH – Here are the results from Friday night’s racing card at Tri-City Speedway: 600CC OUTLAW WINGED MICROS HEAT 1: Jake Cheatham, Bethalto; Mattison Lienemann, Granite City; Rob Love, no hometown; Charlie Keevan, Hazelwood, Mo. FEATURE RACE: Cheatham; Lienemann; Love; Keevan MODIFIEDS HEAT 1: Joe Walsh, no hometown; Timmy Hill, House Springs, Mo.; Kyle Steffens, St. Charles, Mo.; Derrick Black, Bonne Terre, Mo.; Mark Enk, St. Ann., Mo.; Kevin Lee, Granite City HEAT 2: Steve Meyer Jr., Staunton; Brent Weaver, no hometown; Jacob Rexing, Brighton; Brent Thompson, Park Hills, Mo.; Gary Bentley, St. Charles, Mo. FEATURE (TOP FIVE ONLY): Steffens; Hill; Walsh; Meyer Jr.; Thompson B MODIFIEDS HEAT 1: Terry Bolin, Brighton; Johnny Seets III, Brighton; Bert Jacoby, Wentzville, Mo.; Dan Bimson, St. Peters, Mo.; Bob Stanton, Godfrey; Bryan Fisher, no hometown; Cullent Thompson, Hermann, Mo.; Louie Loveless, Elsberry, Mo. HEAT 2: Trey Harris, Hillsboro, Mo.; Clint Young, Ava, Ill.; Craig Besslinger, Pacific, Mo.; A.J. Cline, Troy, Mo.; Matthew Edler, St. Louis; Charlie Mefford, Belton, Ky.; Jordan Warren, Medora, Ill. Article continues after sponsor message HEAT 3: Joe Geisler, St. Mary, Mo.; Cole Queathem, Troy, Mo; Earl Pryor, Troy, Mo.; Shad Prescott, House Springs, Mo.; Tommy Gaither, Bunker Hill; Chris Stahlschmidt, Brighton; Jack Rogers, no hometown HEAT 4: Ricky Smith, Alton; Kenny Edwards, Edwardsville; Trevor Neville, Mackinaw, Ill.; Randall Stevens, Annapolis, Mo.; Mason Duncan, Metamora, Ill; Blake Bailey, no hometown; Mike Null, Wentzville, Mo. B FEATURE (TOP FIVE ONLY): Edler; Stanton; Mefford; Fisher; Gaither A FEATURE (TOP FIVE ONLY): Harris; Young; Giesler; Bolin; Seets III STREET STOCKS HEAT 1: Gary Walker, Brighton; Eddie Bolin, Brighton; Dave Myers, Bethalto; Cody Peter, Millstadt; Bobby Smith Jr., Alton; Harold Lalumondiere, Staunton; Randy Dickman, Troy, Mo. FEATURE: Bolin; Dicman; Myers; Lalumondiere; Peter; Walker; Smith Jr. LATE MODELS QUALIFYING FIRST SESSION: Billy Laycock, Marine; Austin Retting, Sikeston, Mo; Scott Henseler, South Roxana; Mike Hammerle, St. Charles, Mo.; Allen Christy, Vienna, Ill. QUALIFYING SECOND SESSION: Matt Santel, New Memphis, Ill.; Dewayne Kiefer, Bloomsdale, Mo.; Kolby Vandenbergh, Ashland, Ill; Chris Fetter, Troy, Mo; Derek Fetter, Troy, Mo. HEAT 1: Rettig; Laycock; Hammerle; Henseler; Christy HEAT 2: Kiefer; Santel; Vandenbergh; Chris Fetter; Derek Fetter FEATURE: Santel; Laycock; Derek Fetter; Henseler; Vandenbergh; Rettig; Hammerle; Chris Fetter; Kiefer; Christy More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip