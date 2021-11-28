ALTON - The area cross country and track runners shown above were Great River Road 5K champions on Saturday.

Women's

1st place: Alyssa Mann ( CMHS), 20:38.7

3rd place: Sophie Paschal ( AHS), 21:48.4

Men’s :

2nd place: John Krafka (AHS), 17:59.4

3rd place: Christian Kotzamanis (AHS), 18:10.8

Overall Top 5K Results

In the men's 5K race, Schlueter won the race with a time of 16:59.7, with John Krafka second at 17:59.4, Chris Kotzamanis was third with a clocking of 18:10.8, fourth place went to Brenden Springman at 18:57.3, Carter Herrin was fifth at 19:24.4.

Bill Smothers finished sixth at 20:18.0, coming in seventh was Ridge Batchelor at 21:13.7, eighth place went to Doug Aiken with a time of 21:26.4, Noah Aldridge was ninth at 22:00.5 and rounding out the top ten was Cody Johnson, who came in at 22:02.8

Mann was the winner of the women's 5K race, having a time of 20:38.7, with Taylor Woodring coming in second at 20:58.0.

In third place was Sophia Paschal at 21:48.4, Andrea Parker was fourth at 23:58.5, Airika Detmer came in fifth with a time of 24:33.1.

Diane Aiken was sixth at 24:46.1, Heidi Johnson was seventh with a time of 25:11.6, Denise Spihlman was eighth at 25:20.0, Dina Benton came in ninth at 26:04.8 and Karen Schmitz completed the top ten with a time of 26:39.6.

