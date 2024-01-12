ALTON - Alton Community Service League (ACSL) and the Loyal Order of the Moose have a coveted Valentine's Day Wine-Tasting event planned from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #1349, 730 Wesley Drive in Wood River.

Tickets are $20 and can be obtained by contacting the Moose or Cathy Droste at (618) 971-9191 or Cora Miller at (618) 444-7011. It is important to note that tickets for the wine-tasting will not be sold at the door.

Wine selections will be top-notch and handled by Republic National Distribution Company of Illinois. There will be a raffle of a Valentine's Day gift basket and a 50-50 drawing included in the night's activities.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Alton/Godfrey area charities through the ACSL grant program. ACSL donates 40 percent of funds raised to beautification and landscaping projects in the area and 60 percent to projects that benefit the community in many ways, including food banks and warming centers.

ACSL volunteers work in civic, cultural, education, health, youth and beautification arenas, said Diane Foster, the public relations chair for ACSL.

Foster and Miller noted that the ACSL is always looking for new members interested in volunteering in the community.

Meetings for the organization are the second Monday of every month. Members can choose where to volunteer. For those with interested in volunteering, contact Foster at (618) 61-5985. The Alton Community Service League has been in existence for 68 years and has been wrapping Christmas gifts at Alton Square Mall for 45 of those years.

