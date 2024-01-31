WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced $2,869,784 to help businesses in rural Illinois transition to solar power. This funding, through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Energy for America Program (REAP), will help selectees purchase and install solar arrays to help power their businesses while saving recipients money on power costs, conserving energy and creating good-paying jobs.

“Transitioning to solar power will help lead Illinois into a future of clean, renewable energy use while creating economic growth and job creation in our state,” said Duckworth. “With this federal support that was made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act, we’re investing in our farmers and rural businesses to help them save more of their hard-earned dollars by reducing their electric bills while also conserving energy.”

“These REAP projects are funded by the Biden Administration using part of the $1 billion that Congress provided in the historic Inflation Reduction Act,” said Durbin. “This program helps farmers and rural businesses save money in electric bills by installing renewable electricity on-site, and also improves the competitiveness of their products to meet growing consumer demand for climate-smart purchases.”

The following applicants will receive funding for the purchase and installation of solar array:

Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown Midland Golf Club in Kewanee HHM Enterprises in Mt. Vernon Frank Hopkins in Gilson Livingston Pipe & Tube in Staunton Arlington Greens in Granite City Athletes in Action in Alton Freer Auto Body & Accessories in Godfrey STO LLC in Alton Safari Imports in Harvard Dajen Corp in Raymond William Dearmond in Du Quoin Environmental Remediation and Recovery in Mounds Ryan Farms in Wyoming Schaefer Enterprises of Wolf Lake in Wolf Lake Harold’s Furniture in Rock Falls

