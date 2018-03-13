ELSAH - Marquette Catholic’s boys track team had two strong performances from Tommy DeClue in the long jump (20-05), and Kaleb Ware, second, in the 400 (54.59), in Saturday’s Jersey Winter Thaw Indoor Track and Field Meet.?

Civic Memorial’s Callies Cohl placed fifth in the triple jump (38-07), while Marquette ’s 4 x 200 relay team was third (1:39.01).

Jersey’s Lucas Ross shows he has his eyes set on another stellar season with a sixth place in the 400 (55.21). Ross was an area standout in the 400 and sprint relays for Jersey last year.

The Jersey 4 x 400 relay showed potential with a sixth in the 1,600 relay (3:48.95). Jersey’s Thomas Rexing was seventh in the 60 hurdles (9.65).

East Alton-Wood River’s T.J. Lawson continues to prime for a successful season and he was seventh in the 60 (7.43); and 200 (24.81).

Staunton’s Marcus Karl won the 60 in a blazing 7.2-second clocking; teammate Joseph Fisher was fourth in the pole vault (11-6).

