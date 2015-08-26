ALTON - RiverBender.com has assembled a team to provide the best in high school football and overall sports coverage this fall - Your #1 source for High School Football!

There will be no pay wall or subscription fees for the information. The material is available free 24 hours a day online. Business sponsorships within these different areas are encouraged. The visibility for businesses should be second to none with the amount of viewers to these areas.

Game coverage will be published directly to RiverBender.com, but also will be permanently housed on the RiverBender.com High School Football Page. On the High School Football Page, viewers can find all the football games covered, a live video schedule, on-demand video, scores, upcoming game schedules, game stories and features. All the stories, photos, galleries and videos will be archived in that area.

RiverBender.com has added staff to assist Content Director Dan Brannan with news and sports. Reporters Brent Feeney, Madelaine Gerard and John Hough will be covering games live with Brannan. Photography will be done from each game. Charles Thomas will lead the team’s video effort each week. Dawn Hentrich will be the control person for live score updates on Friday night and process game tweets. Brittany Kohler will coordinate promotion and social media efforts. Wendy Wickenhauser is the leader of sponsorship sales and Michael Hall coordinates the live streaming and computer troubleshooting elements.

On most Friday or Saturday game days, Riverbender.com will be live streaming at least two high school contests. This gives the opportunity for friends and family members out of town to enjoy the games and follow their favorite teams and players.

WEEK ONE RIVERBENDER.COM LIVE STREAMING:

FRIDAY:

Rock Island Rocks @ Alton Redbirds

SATURDAY:

Civic Memorial Knights @ Marquette Catholic High School Explorers

VIDEO COVERAGE:

Each week, RiverBender.com will promote its live game coverage.

The games are available to watch on high-end mobile devices and ready to stream with tablets, PCs and Mac computers.

LIVE GAME SCHEDULE

PLAY OF THE GAME:

Play of the game highlight video will be able to view on our Facebook page and our YouTube channel after the live game has aired. If you missed the live game, you can watch the on-demand version available shortly thereafter.

ROKU SET-TOP BOX:

RIVERBENDER.COM ROKU CHANNEL

ROKU SET-TOP BOX

GAMES TELEVISED LIVE AT FOLLOWING LOCATIONS:

The live games can be viewed at Roper’s Regal Beagle in Godfrey, the Alton Sports Tap and Johnson's Corner in Alton.

Anyone else who wishes to be added to the list or is interested in a sponsorship for the high school sports or high school football areas, contact Wendy Wickenhauser at (618) 465-9850 ext. 234 or e-mail sales@riverbender.com.

VIDEO BELOW:

SPORTS NEWS COVERAGE:

Each week, Riverbender.com writers will preview an array of games to be published by Friday morning.

During games, there will be live tweeting, photos and photo galleries done and post-game interviews in video and feature form. Each contest covered will have a game wrap up story with scores and statistics.

The schools in the new sports coverage area consist of:

Jersey Community High School

Granite City High School

Alton High School

Marquette Catholic High School

Edwardsville High School

Metro East Lutheran-Madison High School

Civic Memorial High School

East Alton-Wood River High School

Roxana High School

Southwestern High School

Carrollton High School

Calhoun-Brussels High School

Several North Greene High School and Greenfield-Northwestern High School games will also be covered and previewed with common opponents in the region.

The high school marching bands, cheerleading squads, dance and flag teams along with other game entertainment will also be featured within this section.

LIVE ON RBSPORTSZONE.COM

Chat live on RBSportszone and view a live, running scoreboard with all the teams. The scoreboard will be expanded across the main RiverBender.com live streaming page.

The purpose of the RB Sports Zone web app is to be a companion to the live game. While you are watching the game live on your computer or TV or at the game, you can chat from the web app.

The web app will also contain the teams, scores, videos, schedules, stories and photo galleries. RBsportszone.com is meant to be viewed on a tablet or smart phone.

LIVE TWEETS:

Those who wish to view live tweets should follow @RiverBenderNews or #618Football. Viewers are encouraged to tweet score updates from whatever game they might be attending and join in the chat during games.

