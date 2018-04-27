WOOD RIVER - ARCH Helicopter was called to a scene after a serious crash occurred late Thursday afternoon at Illinois Route 255 near Illinois Route 111 after a motorocycle crash.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells reported Thursday that at 4:21 p.m. on April 26, 2018, the Wood River Police Department were dispatched to Illinois 255 near Illinois Route 111, in reference to a motorcycle crash.

"Upon arrival, officers were able to determine the crash involved one motorcycle and one driver," Wells said. "The adult male riding the motorcycle was travelling north on Illinois 255. As the male came to a bridge crossing over Illinois Route 111, the male lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. The male was thrown from the motorcycle to the side of the roadway. A witness to the crash remained at the scene until officers arrived.

"The male suffered a serious head injury. The Wood River Fire Department and Alton Memorial Ambulance personnel arrived and assessed the male. ARCH helicopter was summoned to the scene. The male was flown by helicopter to a St. Louis Area Hospital."

Wells said the accident remains under investigation.

