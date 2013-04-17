ALTON, IL – April 17, 2013 – Elsie Parker and the Poor People of Paris will once again please concert-goers on Saturday, April 27, at 7 p.m. at the Jacoby Arts Center.

Parker will perform traditional songs of French icons Edith Piaf and Charles Aznavour, jazz renditions and film music of Michel Legrand, as well as music of French rock ‘n roller Eddy Mitchell.



This will be the Poor People of Paris’ fourth appearance at the Jacoby Arts Center, and with good reason. Audiences thrill to Parker’s exquisite performances of French cabaret music, and to the superb showmanship of Michael Carosello at the keyboard, Alan Schilling on drums, and Wayne Coniglio on bass. This year Parker will also engage the audience with stunning visuals on Mitchell’s “Couleur menthe ‘a l’eau.”



Watercolor scenes of France by local artist Kuniko Robeen, along with the romantic candlelight setting, will enhance the Parisian theme in the concert’s East Room.



Jacoby’s doors will open at 6 p.m., and the music begins at 7. Admission costs $10 or $8 for seniors and students, and a beverage cash bar is available. Tickets may be purchased at Jacoby Arts Center, Halpin Music, Jerseyville Public Library, Wood River Public Library, Lost Arts and Antiques in Edwardsville, or by phone at 618-462-5222.

LIVE at Jacoby: Saturday Nights is sponsored in part by WBGZ Radio 1570 AM of Alton.





Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, Jacoby Arts Center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., late on Thursdays until 8 p.m., and closed on Sundays and Mondays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.



Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

