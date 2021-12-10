Online application will also launch on December 18; in-person event targeted for City residents without internet access and other vulnerable populations

ST. LOUIS – Today, the City of St. Louis Department of Human Services, in partnership with the St. Louis Treasurer’s Office and the United Way of Greater St. Louis, announced that appointments for an in-person $500 direct cash assistance application event are open for City residents without Internet access, as well as seniors and people with disabilities. The in-person event will be held on Saturday, December 18, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at St. Louis Community College – Forest Park Student Center located at 5600 Oakland Avenue. Appointments can be made now through Friday, December 17, at noon by calling 1-866-948-3742. Walk-ins are not encouraged.

Each appointment will be approximately 30 minutes and the event can accommodate up to 720 appointments. Residents must meet all eligibility requirements and bring necessary documentation to participate in their application appointment. Masks must be worn at all times and stations will be sanitized between each appointment.

“The assistance from this program will help many families and City residents, and we want to ensure that we remove as many barriers as possible so everyone who qualifies has the opportunity to apply for this direct financial help,” said Treasurer Adam L. Layne. “This event is to ensure that vulnerable populations, like seniors, people with disabilities and those without the Internet, can gain access to and complete their application. We urge all other eligible City residents with Internet access to complete their application online following the opening on December 18.”

Eligible City residents who do have Internet access do not need an appointment and can begin applying for the assistance on the City’s website when the application launches on Saturday, December 18.

City residents of at least 12 months who are at or under 80 percent Area Median Income (AMI) and who have lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be eligible to apply for the program when applications open. Applicants must be a resident of the City of St. Louis at the time of application and must show proof of residency 12 months prior to the date of the application. Only one individual per household will be eligible for a payment, with priority given to heads of household. A full list of eligibility requirements and Frequently Asked Questions can be found on the City website.

Cash cards of $500 will be delivered to 9,300 St. Louis City families through the program. The program will be in effect until the funds are exhausted. Direct Cash Assistance is one facet of the $135 million direct relief package from the federal American Rescue Plan Act that Mayor Tishaura O. Jones signed into law earlier this year.

