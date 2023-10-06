SPRINGFIELD – Youth between the ages of 10 and 17 can apply now for youth wingshooting clinics and pheasant hunts scheduled for October at three Illinois state parks.

The schedule is:

Edward R. Madigan State Fish and Wildlife Area in Logan County on Saturday, Oct. 21

Clinton Lake State Recreation Area in DeWitt County on Saturday, Oct. 28

Eldon Hazlet State Recreation in Clinton County on Saturday, Oct. 28

Young hunters will participate in a clinic in the morning taught by wingshooting instructors certified by the National Sporting Clays Association and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Participants will practice safe shotgun handling and operation while advancing their wingshooting skills.

A pheasant hunt will take place in the afternoon. To participate, young hunters must have successfully completed an approved hunter safety course and have a valid hunting license.

Permits for the clinics and hunts are available through IDNR’s controlled pheasant hunting online reservation system. Select “Click here for applications,” then select “Illinois youth pheasant hunts” to apply. Hunters must review the Illinois Youth Pheasant Hunt Information and the Illinois Youth Pheasant Hunt Regulations on the controlled pheasant hunting website prior to applying.

For more information, visit the controlled pheasant hunting website.

Co-sponsors assist IDNR in hosting the youth wingshooting clinics and pheasant hunts by providing funding for clay targets, target and field shot shells, and lunch. Through the assistance of some of their members, co-sponsors also provide bird dogs, bird dog handlers, and hunting guides.

Co-sponsors of the Edward R. Madigan clinic are the Logan County Chapter of Pheasants Forever and the Logan County Chapter of the Quail and Upland Game Alliance. Co-sponsor at Clinton Lake is the DeWitt County Chapter of Pheasants Forever. And at Eldon Hazlet, the co-sponsors are Quail Forever, Little Bluestem and Silver Creek Chapters.

Go online for the 2023 IDNR wingshooting calendar and registration information.

