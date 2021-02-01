SPRINGFIELD – The Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service (Serve Illinois) is accepting applications for the Governor’s Hometown Awards (GHTA) program. GHTA gives formal recognition to those who contributed to projects that improved their community’s quality of life. These projects, sponsored by local units of government, had strong volunteer support, met a need, and made a definitive impact, thereby generating a positive outcome in the community, and by extension, the state.

Now in its fourth year with Serve Illinois, the Governor’s Hometown Awards continues to enhance the Commission’s mission to improve Illinois communities by enhancing volunteerism and instilling an ethic of service throughout the state. Volunteers are continuing to step up to serve unmet needs in their communities and recognition of these community service projects is essential.

Interested townships, villages, cities, and counties can apply now through February 19 for projects that occurred and utilized volunteers in their communities from the period of January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2020. This year’s application cycle will cover a two-year period. For additional information regarding program criteria and the application process, please visit www.Serve.Illinois.gov.

The Serve Illinois Commission is a 40-member (25 voting and 15 non-voting), bipartisan board appointed by the Governor and administered by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).

