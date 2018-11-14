KANSAS CITY, Mo. – High-growth companies that missed the early application deadline to present their cases to investors at the InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum still have time to apply for the 2019 event.

“Those who couldn’t meet the November 2 deadline for the early application period still have about a month and a half to apply to present at the upcoming 2019 venture capital forum,” said Christine Walsh, InvestMidwest Executive Director.

The 2019 event will mark 20 years of InvestMidwest introducing venture and private capital to high-growth start-up companies. Applications from Midwest-area fast-growth companies that would like to present their cases to investors at the March 19-20 event here at the Westin Kansas City at Crown Center will continue to be accepted through the final deadline of January 4, 2019.

“Applications should be from fast-track companies seeking substantial investment,” said Ms. Walsh. “We’re looking for applications from entrepreneurs seeking at least $1 million each to push their companies to the next level.”

InvestMidwest annually attracts some 300 attendees and showcases some of the best young, top-caliber, fast-growth businesses in the Midwest. The upcoming event at the Westin Kansas City at Crown Center will showcase three separate industry tracks presenting simultaneously: a life sciences track, an information technology track, and an agriculture/food/bioenergy track. Presentations from up to 45 emerging businesses will each top out at eight minutes in length.

In addition to industry track venues for formal presentations, the forum also provides opportunities for entrepreneurs to meet privately with venture capitalists, corporate investors, private investors, and business, financial and legal professionals.

While some benefit could have been realized by applying before the early deadline, there is no penalty if a company applies by the final deadline, said Ms. Walsh.

“The final deadline this season of January 4 still offers entrepreneurs a good chance to be selected, so we look forward to receiving applications from more strong, high-growth companies with business leaders who want to present their cases to investors,” Ms. Walsh said.

A panel of private investors, venture capitalists, corporate and business executives and business advisors selects the companies that qualify and are invited to present at InvestMidwest from the pool of applications received.

“We are fortunate to have a particularly powerful panel with great depth for the Selection Committee,” said Ms. Walsh. “As a result, over the last two decades, InvestMidwest has established a track record of showcasing some truly impressive, promising young companies.”

She said the venture capital community and other interested investors consistently have indicated a high level of satisfaction with the quality of the companies they meet at InvestMidwest. “Consequently,” she said, “we have enjoyed pretty solid and reliable attendance every year.”

Companies that presented at the previous 19 InvestMidwest events have raised funding of more than $1 billion in equity, corporate collaborations and exit proceeds. The forum has been held in alternate years in metropolitan Kansas City and St. Louis.

“We are fortunate that for two decades we have attracted some of the Midwest region’s best fast-growth companies and a great group of investors,” said Ms. Walsh. “Our 2018 event in St. Louis attracted about 350 attendees, and we expect our 2019 event in Kansas City to be comparable.”

For more information, visit www.investmidwestforum.com. Interested entrepreneurs are invited to complete an online application at the same website.

