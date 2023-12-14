ALTON - The Associated Press released the first boys basketball state rankings. Their rank, first-place votes, record, and total points go as follows:

BOYS BASKETBALL

CLASS 4A

SchoolW-LPoints
1. Normal Community (7)6-0117
2. Curie (3)8-1101
3. Quincy8-092
4. Homewood Flossmoor9-180
5. Benet Academy (1)9-075
6. Glenbrook North (2)8-162
7. Bloom Township 5-242
8. Gurnee Warren 9-140
9. Downers North 5-134
10. Collinsville 9-032

Others receiving votes: Moline 11. New Trier 7. Bolingbrook 6. Whitney Young 5. Evanston Township 4. Waubonsie Valley 2. Kenwood 2. Marist 2. Oak Lawn Community 1.

CLASS 3A

SchoolW-LPoints
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (1)10-1110
2. Brother Rice (7)9-0108
3. Harvey Thornton (5)6-1107
4. Richwoods8-177
5. DePaul College Prep9-058
6. De La Salle7-144
7. Mt. Zion9-042
8. East St. Louis4-233
9. Kankakee7-032
10. Morton 8-129

Others receiving votes: Hyde Park 20. Metamora 16. Lindblom 15. Centralia 13. Belvidere North 4. Sterling 3. Decatur MacArthur 3. St. Patrick 1.

CLASS 2A

SchoolW-LPoints
1. Rockridge (7)7-1126
2. Breese Central (4)8-1124
3. Peoria Manuel (2)4-386
4. Trenton Wesclin 10-066
5. Fieldcrest7-045
6. Tolono Unity (1)6-042
7. Peoria Notre Dame 2-541
(Tie) Chicago Christ Our King6-241
9. Byron3-034
10. St. Joseph-Ogden7-029

Others receiving votes: Phillips 27. Benton 18. Beecher 15. Clinton 14. Macomb 13. Rockford Christian 11. El Paso-Gridley 10. Fairbury Prairie Central 9. Northridge Prep 6. Julian 5. Columbia 3. Teutopolis 2. Pinckneyville 2. Lawrenceville 1.

CLASS 1A

SchoolW-LPoints
1. Tuscola (7)8-0124
2. Pecatonica (3)6-0112
3. Illini Bluffs (2)8-296
4. Effingham St. Anthony7-261
5. scales Mound9-154
6. Springfield Cavalry8-046
7. Serena9-044
(Tie) Manley5-144
9. Aurora Christian 9-140
10. Fulton6-128

Others receiving votes: Griggsville-Perry 24. Winchester-West Central 16. South Beloit 14. Franklin 13. Waltonville 11. Altamont 7. Camp Point Central 7. Lexington 7. Goreville 7. New Berlin 7. Waterloo Gibault 5. Crab Orchard 2. Dieterich 1.

