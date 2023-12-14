AP Releases First Illinois High School Basketball Rankings - Collinsville, East St. Louis Boys Ranked Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The Associated Press released the first boys basketball state rankings. Their rank, first-place votes, record, and total points go as follows: BOYS BASKETBALL CLASS 4A School W-L Points 1. Normal Community (7) 6-0 117 2. Curie (3) 8-1 101 3. Quincy 8-0 92 4. Homewood Flossmoor 9-1 80 5. Benet Academy (1) 9-0 75 6. Glenbrook North (2) 8-1 62 7. Bloom Township 5-2 42 8. Gurnee Warren 9-1 40 9. Downers North 5-1 34 10. Collinsville 9-0 32 Others receiving votes: Moline 11. New Trier 7. Bolingbrook 6. Whitney Young 5. Evanston Township 4. Waubonsie Valley 2. Kenwood 2. Marist 2. Oak Lawn Community 1. Article continues after sponsor message CLASS 3A School W-L Points 1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (1) 10-1 110 2. Brother Rice (7) 9-0 108 3. Harvey Thornton (5) 6-1 107 4. Richwoods 8-1 77 5. DePaul College Prep 9-0 58 6. De La Salle 7-1 44 7. Mt. Zion 9-0 42 8. East St. Louis 4-2 33 9. Kankakee 7-0 32 10. Morton 8-1 29 Others receiving votes: Hyde Park 20. Metamora 16. Lindblom 15. Centralia 13. Belvidere North 4. Sterling 3. Decatur MacArthur 3. St. Patrick 1. CLASS 2A School W-L Points 1. Rockridge (7) 7-1 126 2. Breese Central (4) 8-1 124 3. Peoria Manuel (2) 4-3 86 4. Trenton Wesclin 10-0 66 5. Fieldcrest 7-0 45 6. Tolono Unity (1) 6-0 42 7. Peoria Notre Dame 2-5 41 (Tie) Chicago Christ Our King 6-2 41 9. Byron 3-0 34 10. St. Joseph-Ogden 7-0 29 Others receiving votes: Phillips 27. Benton 18. Beecher 15. Clinton 14. Macomb 13. Rockford Christian 11. El Paso-Gridley 10. Fairbury Prairie Central 9. Northridge Prep 6. Julian 5. Columbia 3. Teutopolis 2. Pinckneyville 2. Lawrenceville 1. CLASS 1A School W-L Points 1. Tuscola (7) 8-0 124 2. Pecatonica (3) 6-0 112 3. Illini Bluffs (2) 8-2 96 4. Effingham St. Anthony 7-2 61 5. scales Mound 9-1 54 6. Springfield Cavalry 8-0 46 7. Serena 9-0 44 (Tie) Manley 5-1 44 9. Aurora Christian 9-1 40 10. Fulton 6-1 28 Others receiving votes: Griggsville-Perry 24. Winchester-West Central 16. South Beloit 14. Franklin 13. Waltonville 11. Altamont 7. Camp Point Central 7. Lexington 7. Goreville 7. New Berlin 7. Waterloo Gibault 5. Crab Orchard 2. Dieterich 1. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft. OSF Healthcare, Luis Nolla, and More!