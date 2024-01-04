ALTON - The Associated Press updated its Illinois high school boys basketball ranking Wednesday afternoon.

Collinsville (16-0) just cracked the top 10 in the initial rankings released on Dec. 13. Now, since winning its own Prairie Farms Holiday Classic over then No. 3 Quincy, the Kahoks made a huge jump up for a tie at the No. 2 spot.

The East St. Louis Flyers (9-5) were ranked No. 8 in Class 3A but have since fallen out of the top 10.

Breese Central (14-2) sits atop Class 2A while Trenton Wesclin and Althoff Catholic also received votes.

The complete rankings go as follows:

CLASS 4A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Chicago Curie (4)14-11192
2. (Tie) Collinsville (4)16-09710
2. (Tie) Homewood-Flossmoor (4)13-1974
4. Normal (1)12-1821
5. (Tie) Gurnee Warren15-1768
5. (Tie) Lisle Benete14-1765
7. Quincy14-1713
8. Bolingbrook12-225NR
9. Winnetka New Trier15-223NR
10. Downers North12-2229

Others receiving votes: Moline 11. Waubonsie Valley 7. Chicago Kenwood 4. Romeoville 2. Marist 1. DeKalb 1. Chicago Heights Bloom 1.

CLASS 3A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Chicago DePaul Prep (5)15-01245
2. Chicago Mt. Carmel (6)16-21201
3. Harvey Thornton11-2973
4. Centralia (3)16-081NR
5. Mt. Zion15-0727
6. Metamora12-360NR
7. (Tie) Morton15-24910
7. (Tie) Chicago Brother Rice15-2492
9. Kankakee13-1459
10. Peoria Richwoods11-2374

Others receiving votes: East St. Louis 10. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 10. Decatur MacArthur 3. Champaign Centennial 3. Olney 3. Sterling 2. Hyde Park 2. De La Salle 1. Belvidere North 1. Crystal Lake South 1.

CLASS 2A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Breese Central (7)14-21362
2. Tolono Unity (2)13-01046
3. Peoria Manual (4)9-4963
4. Byron11-0829
5. Benton14-171NR
6. El Paso-Gridley13-261NR
7. Beecher (2)16-051NR
8. St. Joseph-Ogden12-24310
9. Rockridge12-3411
10. Chicago Christ the King 12-2358

Others receiving votes: Phillips 34. Fieldcrest 21. Clinton 11. Trenton Wesclin 10. Peoria Notre Dame 9. Bismarck-Henning 5. Pinckneyville 5. Teutopolis 4. Macomb 3. Rockford Christian 1. Belleville Althoff 1. Shelbyville 1.

CLASS 1A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Tuscola (16)15-01601
2. Effingham St. Anthony13-41034
3. Illini Bluffs15-4963
4. Aurora Christian13-2869
5. Goreville14-181NR
6. Pecatonica11-3622
7. West Central15-247NR
8. Camp Point Central10-246NR
9. Scales Mound12-2445
10. Lexington13-327NR

Others receiving votes: Serena 26. Waltonville 23. Springfield Calvary 18. Casey-Westfield 15. Mounds Meridian 13. South Beloit 12. Chicago Manley 6. Annawan 5. Bluford Webber 5. Altamont 3. Calvary Christian Academy 2.

