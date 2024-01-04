ALTON - The Associated Press updated its Illinois high school boys basketball ranking Wednesday afternoon.

Collinsville (16-0) just cracked the top 10 in the initial rankings released on Dec. 13. Now, since winning its own Prairie Farms Holiday Classic over then No. 3 Quincy, the Kahoks made a huge jump up for a tie at the No. 2 spot.

The East St. Louis Flyers (9-5) were ranked No. 8 in Class 3A but have since fallen out of the top 10.

Breese Central (14-2) sits atop Class 2A while Trenton Wesclin and Althoff Catholic also received votes.

The complete rankings go as follows:

CLASS 4A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Chicago Curie (4) 14-1 119 2 2. (Tie) Collinsville (4) 16-0 97 10 2. (Tie) Homewood-Flossmoor (4) 13-1 97 4 4. Normal (1) 12-1 82 1 5. (Tie) Gurnee Warren 15-1 76 8 5. (Tie) Lisle Benete 14-1 76 5 7. Quincy 14-1 71 3 8. Bolingbrook 12-2 25 NR 9. Winnetka New Trier 15-2 23 NR 10. Downers North 12-2 22 9

Others receiving votes: Moline 11. Waubonsie Valley 7. Chicago Kenwood 4. Romeoville 2. Marist 1. DeKalb 1. Chicago Heights Bloom 1.

CLASS 3A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Chicago DePaul Prep (5) 15-0 124 5 2. Chicago Mt. Carmel (6) 16-2 120 1 3. Harvey Thornton 11-2 97 3 4. Centralia (3) 16-0 81 NR 5. Mt. Zion 15-0 72 7 6. Metamora 12-3 60 NR 7. (Tie) Morton 15-2 49 10 7. (Tie) Chicago Brother Rice 15-2 49 2 9. Kankakee 13-1 45 9 10. Peoria Richwoods 11-2 37 4

Others receiving votes: East St. Louis 10. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 10. Decatur MacArthur 3. Champaign Centennial 3. Olney 3. Sterling 2. Hyde Park 2. De La Salle 1. Belvidere North 1. Crystal Lake South 1.

CLASS 2A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Breese Central (7) 14-2 136 2 2. Tolono Unity (2) 13-0 104 6 3. Peoria Manual (4) 9-4 96 3 4. Byron 11-0 82 9 5. Benton 14-1 71 NR 6. El Paso-Gridley 13-2 61 NR 7. Beecher (2) 16-0 51 NR 8. St. Joseph-Ogden 12-2 43 10 9. Rockridge 12-3 41 1 10. Chicago Christ the King 12-2 35 8

Others receiving votes: Phillips 34. Fieldcrest 21. Clinton 11. Trenton Wesclin 10. Peoria Notre Dame 9. Bismarck-Henning 5. Pinckneyville 5. Teutopolis 4. Macomb 3. Rockford Christian 1. Belleville Althoff 1. Shelbyville 1.

CLASS 1A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Tuscola (16) 15-0 160 1 2. Effingham St. Anthony 13-4 103 4 3. Illini Bluffs 15-4 96 3 4. Aurora Christian 13-2 86 9 5. Goreville 14-1 81 NR 6. Pecatonica 11-3 62 2 7. West Central 15-2 47 NR 8. Camp Point Central 10-2 46 NR 9. Scales Mound 12-2 44 5 10. Lexington 13-3 27 NR

Others receiving votes: Serena 26. Waltonville 23. Springfield Calvary 18. Casey-Westfield 15. Mounds Meridian 13. South Beloit 12. Chicago Manley 6. Annawan 5. Bluford Webber 5. Altamont 3. Calvary Christian Academy 2.

