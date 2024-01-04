AP Boys Basketball Updated Rankings - Collinsville Jumps Up To No. 2 In 4A, Breese Central Sits Atop 2A
ALTON - The Associated Press updated its Illinois high school boys basketball ranking Wednesday afternoon.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Collinsville (16-0) just cracked the top 10 in the initial rankings released on Dec. 13. Now, since winning its own Prairie Farms Holiday Classic over then No. 3 Quincy, the Kahoks made a huge jump up for a tie at the No. 2 spot.
The East St. Louis Flyers (9-5) were ranked No. 8 in Class 3A but have since fallen out of the top 10.
Breese Central (14-2) sits atop Class 2A while Trenton Wesclin and Althoff Catholic also received votes.
The complete rankings go as follows:
CLASS 4A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Chicago Curie (4)
|14-1
|119
|2
|2. (Tie) Collinsville (4)
|16-0
|97
|10
|2. (Tie) Homewood-Flossmoor (4)
|13-1
|97
|4
|4. Normal (1)
|12-1
|82
|1
|5. (Tie) Gurnee Warren
|15-1
|76
|8
|5. (Tie) Lisle Benete
|14-1
|76
|5
|7. Quincy
|14-1
|71
|3
|8. Bolingbrook
|12-2
|25
|NR
|9. Winnetka New Trier
|15-2
|23
|NR
|10. Downers North
|12-2
|22
|9
Others receiving votes: Moline 11. Waubonsie Valley 7. Chicago Kenwood 4. Romeoville 2. Marist 1. DeKalb 1. Chicago Heights Bloom 1.
CLASS 3A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Chicago DePaul Prep (5)
|15-0
|124
|5
|2. Chicago Mt. Carmel (6)
|16-2
|120
|1
|3. Harvey Thornton
|11-2
|97
|3
|4. Centralia (3)
|16-0
|81
|NR
|5. Mt. Zion
|15-0
|72
|7
|6. Metamora
|12-3
|60
|NR
|7. (Tie) Morton
|15-2
|49
|10
|7. (Tie) Chicago Brother Rice
|15-2
|49
|2
|9. Kankakee
|13-1
|45
|9
|10. Peoria Richwoods
|11-2
|37
|4
Others receiving votes: East St. Louis 10. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 10. Decatur MacArthur 3. Champaign Centennial 3. Olney 3. Sterling 2. Hyde Park 2. De La Salle 1. Belvidere North 1. Crystal Lake South 1.
CLASS 2A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Breese Central (7)
|14-2
|136
|2
|2. Tolono Unity (2)
|13-0
|104
|6
|3. Peoria Manual (4)
|9-4
|96
|3
|4. Byron
|11-0
|82
|9
|5. Benton
|14-1
|71
|NR
|6. El Paso-Gridley
|13-2
|61
|NR
|7. Beecher (2)
|16-0
|51
|NR
|8. St. Joseph-Ogden
|12-2
|43
|10
|9. Rockridge
|12-3
|41
|1
|10. Chicago Christ the King
|12-2
|35
|8
Others receiving votes: Phillips 34. Fieldcrest 21. Clinton 11. Trenton Wesclin 10. Peoria Notre Dame 9. Bismarck-Henning 5. Pinckneyville 5. Teutopolis 4. Macomb 3. Rockford Christian 1. Belleville Althoff 1. Shelbyville 1.
CLASS 1A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Tuscola (16)
|15-0
|160
|1
|2. Effingham St. Anthony
|13-4
|103
|4
|3. Illini Bluffs
|15-4
|96
|3
|4. Aurora Christian
|13-2
|86
|9
|5. Goreville
|14-1
|81
|NR
|6. Pecatonica
|11-3
|62
|2
|7. West Central
|15-2
|47
|NR
|8. Camp Point Central
|10-2
|46
|NR
|9. Scales Mound
|12-2
|44
|5
|10. Lexington
|13-3
|27
|NR
Others receiving votes: Serena 26. Waltonville 23. Springfield Calvary 18. Casey-Westfield 15. Mounds Meridian 13. South Beloit 12. Chicago Manley 6. Annawan 5. Bluford Webber 5. Altamont 3. Calvary Christian Academy 2.
More like this: