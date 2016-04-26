ALTON – Alton High School’s production of “Anything Goes” should once again captivate audiences.

The production will be at 7 p.m. on April 28, 29, 30 and at 2 p.m. on May 1. Tickets are $8 for adults/$6 for students.

All tickets are general admission, so seating will be on a first-come, first serve basis.

Alton High’s director Anne (Schrimpf) Davis began her musical theatre experience on the Alton High School stage in 1968 as a chorus girl and has moved all the way to the director’s chair along with being a music educator. She played Katie in Calamity Jane (1969) and Rosemary in How to Succeed (1970).

“I believe live theatre has a profound influence on actors and audiences alike,” Davis said. “The experience on stage for an actor combines many of their talents and builds character and confidence that will last a lifetime. I am proud to say that many of our AHS alumni have chosen to become music educators and performers in music, theatre and dance.”

The experience in live theatre greatly influenced her life and decision to become a music educator. Mrs. Davis’ experience has led to teaching music and directing musicals for all age groups from elementary to middle school to high school. Mrs. Davis was the Choral Director at AHS and Vocal Director for the AHS Spring Musical from 1994 – 2008.

More recently she has directed the middle school musicals for St. Mary’s in Alton for the past five years. She is thrilled to be back at AHS to direct this year’s production and considers it a privilege to work with the students and staff at at the school. Mrs. Davis would like to thank her theatre mentors with whom she worked as a student, and colleague at AHS – Mr. Cliff Davenport, Mr. John Fabjance, Mr. Glenn Waters, Mrs. Mindy Holthause and Mrs. Ann Cirillo.

Director Davis is excited about bringing the production of “Anything Goes” this year to the Alton stage.

The Story:

The S.S. American, sailing from New York to England, carries an unusual group of passengers. Included amongst them are a gangster (Moonface Martin), a wealthy debutante and her mother (Hope and Evangeline Harcourt), a nightclub singer (Reno Sweeny), and a wealthy New York businessman and his stowaway assistant (Elisha J. Whitney and Billy Crocker). It turns out that Hope is Billy’s long-lost love.

Unfortunately, she is now engaged to a wealthy Englishman (Lord Evelyn Oakleigh), Through a series of comedic happenings, Billy tries to win back Hope. Meanwhile, Billy’s friend, Reno, tries to seduce Lord Evelyn. All this happens while Moonface Martin attempts to escape the law, Mr. Whitney stumbles blind and drunk around the boat, and Hope’s mother strives to maintain her social status.

If you would like to support this year’s production, you can become an AHS Musical Theatre Patron. You will receive Priority Seating (doors open 5 minutes early for Patrons) and other perks based on your donation level. For full information go to:

http://www.altonschools.org/index.cfm?page=6181

Alton High School has a very talented staff who work together with the students to provide an excellent production. The staff is listed below.

Anne Davis, Musical Director

Joe Foltz, Vocal Director

Laura Plummer, Orchestra Director

Rachel Brady, Choreographer

Derrick Davault, Set Director

The “Anything Goes” Cast

Billy Crocker . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Ries Lundstrom

Reno Sweeney . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Maiki Miller

Sir Evelyn Oakleigh . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Kevin Neace

Hope Harcourt . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Brooke Snyder

Moonface Martin . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Jayson Heil

Bonnie . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Lexi Neal

Elisha Whitney . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Preston King

Mrs. Harcourt . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Hannah Welling

Bishop . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Spencer Domer

Captain . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Ben Simansky

Purser . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Austin Turnbull

Steward . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Gabe Brady

Ching . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Gerald Chanerl

Ling . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Gabe Brady

Reporter . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Sophie Canon

Cameraman / Drunk . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Philip Tran

Dance Ensemble

Angels: Sydney Lombardi, Annie Maynard, Anya Jones,

Dinah Pimentel, Michelle Burns, Korby Piel, Alicia Dyer

Sailors: Swabu Jefferson, Gabriel Generally

