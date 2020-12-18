ALTON - Antonia Phillips is only a sophomore at Alton High School, but she has consistently had a positive impact on teachers and students in her year and a half in school.

Phillips represents the Redbirds proudly as a member of the wrestling and football teams and is also a contributing member to the math team.

Antonia Phillips is the Art Fahrner Edward Jones Alton High School Remarkable Redbird of the Month for December.

Her wrestling coach Eric Roberson said in her freshman year on the wrestling team, Antonia was a varsity letter winner and had an immediate impact.

"Antonia is one of the hardest workers on the team, and always working to accomplish her goals," Coach Roberson said. "She is a great role model for all of the other athletes on the team.”

Her football coach Eric Dickerson said: “Antonia is one of the hardest-working and most disciplined athletes I have had the privilege to coach. That work ethic comes from her drive to be successful in the classroom. She is an incredibly talented student-athlete who holds herself to a very high standard and I have no doubt that she will experience an incredible amount of success in her future.”

Not only does Antonia show off her skills on the football field and the wrestling mat, but she also has another side to her well-rounded talents and abilities in the areas of both photography and print.

Antonia and other fellow students from the Digital Photography and Advanced Photography classes at Alton High entered photographs into the High School Photography Exhibit called Beginnings 2020 at the May Gallery at Webster University in St. Louis, Mo. Antonia’s work was selected for this juried exhibition among entries from students in high schools from four different states who participate in this art exhibit.

