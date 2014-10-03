GODFREY – Anthony Phillips, associate professor of Biology at Lewis and Clark Community College, recently received the 2014 Emerson Electric Excellence in Teaching Award.

Phillips, a resident of Alton, began his educational journey as a student at Lewis and Clark. That journey led him to St. Louis University where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology and his doctorate in molecular biology with an emphasis in molecular genetics.

“Since I was a student here, it was great when I came back to teach biology in 2006,” Phillips said. “There were teachers here who were a positive influence on my life and I hope I can do the same for my students. I enjoy teaching very much and am so honored to receive the Emerson Award.”

Phillips teaches a course he designed in cellular and molecular biology as well as courses in human biology, fundamentals of biological science, biology of nutrition, genetics, microbiology, human sexuality, ecology, medical terminology and contemporary biology.

He said he tries to create a comfortable environment where his students feel at ease and are not afraid to ask questions or contribute to classroom discussions.

“Tony is very committed to his students, colleagues, the college and community,” said Denise Plunk, assistant professor of Biology at Lewis and Clark. “He is a passionate and creative teacher, a generous and talented colleague, and I can think of no one more deserving of the Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award.”

Phillips’ contributions extend beyond his classroom. He volunteers for many college events including open house, college visitation, the annual Women in Science and Engineering (WISE) contest and high school trebuchet contest.

He also volunteers in the community including participation in the Duck Plucker’s Ball to support Alton Memorial Hospital, and he co-hosted fundraising for 88Bikes.

“Tony is an excellent professor and is dedicated to the success of his students,” said Sue Czerwinski, Dean of Science, Mathematics and Technology at Lewis and Clark.

Each year, the Emerson Electric Excellence in Teaching Awards recognizes more than 100 educators in the St. Louis metropolitan area – from kindergarten teachers to college professors – who are examples of excellence in their field.

This annual event is a significant recognition of the dedicated professionals who have chosen to pursue careers in teaching.

This year marks the 21st year Lewis and Clark has participated in this regional recognition program.

Caption: Anthony Phillips, associate professor of Biology at Lewis and Clark Community College, is the college’s 2014 Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award winner. Photo by S. Paige Allen, Lewis and Clark Community College photographer

