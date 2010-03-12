(St. Louis, MO - March 12, 2010) - Answer Midwest, Inc., an Alton, IL., answering service, has been selected by the St. Louis Small Business Monthly (SBM) readers with providing the “Best Customer Service” in St. Louis. Each month SBM polls its readers for its annual “Best in Business” contest and asks them to nominate and select the best businesses in St. Louis. Answer Midwest was honored in SBM’s February 2010 edition.

“We wanted to find out the best companies in the St. Louis area,” said Ron Ameln, publisher of SBM. “We asked our readers to point out the companies that were really making a difference in St. Louis. Being included on this Best in Business list speaks volumes to the quality of the service provided and the work performed for these firms.”

St. Louis Small Business Monthly is St. Louis’ locally owned business publication, bringing business tips, strategies and analysis to the presidents, CEOs, owners and top executives of 25,000 businesses in the St. Louis Metropolitan region. SBM, founded in 1988, publishes every month and also provides information via the internet at www.SBMon.com and through a variety of business-related forums.

Answer Midwest, Inc. is a 24/7 live operator call handling outsource for the smallest to largest size need. The company provides improved customer service and response, emergency dispatching, order taking, appointment and reservation scheduling, and generally improving productivity and effective call handling. Answer Midwest can gather, encrypt and transmit data, messages, and any information required as well as serving as a level one help desk. According to Gary Tedrick, President and CEO of Answer Midwest, after being in business 64 years and winning the ATSI Award of Excellence for Customer Service for the last eight consecutive years, our slogan is “Our capabilities are limited only by your imagination.” To Learn more about Answer Midwest go to www.answermidwest.com or call at 800-342-5550.

