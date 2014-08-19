Answer Midwest celebrates big Win with Party at RiverBender

Answer Midwest recently hosted a party at the RiverBender to recognize employees for winning the International ATSI Award of Excellence for 13 years in a row, something only 12 other companies in the U.S., Britain and Canada have ever been able to do.

“We wanted to do something to honor this amazing communications team,” said Jennifer Schulz, co-owner of Answer Midwest. “They do such a great job of handling the wide variety of needs our clients and callers have. The work they do helps our clients win new business every day.”

The Association of TeleServices International (ATSI) presented Answer Midwest the Award of Excellence, and Diamond Plus Award for winning the Award of Excellence more than 12 times during their Annual Convention in Memphis, TN. The achievement was celebrated locally with a dinner for the employees and their families.

At the dinner August 11, the company honored their top 3 quality performers with cash prizes. Answer Midwest presents an annual TOP OP award for the employee with the highest average call scores for the year. The winner for 2014 was Taylor Sunderland who received a plaque and cash prize for her outstanding achievement. Runners-up Ashley Ingold and Stephanie Oh also received cash prizes.

Answer Midwest currently serves business in more that 30 different industries. “Whatever the business, the communications team answers the call as if they were there in the office,” said Schulz. “They get the right information to the right people and then client staff follows up the same they would with an in-house receptionist.”

For the ATSI Award of Excellence phone service agents are judged on courtesy, response time, accuracy and overall service to their clients. Since Answer Midwest is committed to quality coverage 24/7, even during the party staff took turns covering the phones.

“It’s a prestigious award and difficult to win,” said Schulz. “We are honored and committed to working hard to maintain the same high quality service and keeping the winning streak alive for many, many years to come.” said Schulz.”

