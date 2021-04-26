ALTON - Emma Anselm was the dominant factor for Marquette Catholic’s girls soccer team on Saturday at Alton with a hat trick (three goals) in a 7-0 victory over Civic Memorial.

Other goal scorers were: Ellie Jacobs, Madelyn Smith, Jade Nicholson and Caroline Stephan.

Sophomore goalie Hannah Marshall had her first shutout in goal.

“Anselm had our first three goals, she worked hard and got herself in good position,” Coach Brian Hoener said. “We lost to Triad 5-1 the night before so it was a good, bounce-back effort. We also didn’t give up a lot of chances defensively.”

Marquette, 2-2, hosts Southwestern today at 4:30 p.m. and then is at home against Breese Mater Dei at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.